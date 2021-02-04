Industry Surprising turnaround in industry: Technology industry recovers faster than expected, but “uncertainty still blurs longer-term outlook”

However, less than 40 per cent of Finnish technology companies estimate that their full-year net sales will be higher than in the 2020 interest year.

In the technology industry there has been a clear turn for the better.

According to a survey by the industry’s advocacy organization Technology Industry, orders turned to clear growth at the end of last year, the order backlog strengthened and the number of invitations to tender also jumped upwards.

“Uncertainty still blurs the longer-term outlook. At present, however, weak demand plagues a much smaller number of companies than in the past. There are still exceptionally large differences in the situations of individual companies, ”the organization’s press release said on Thursday.

The information is based on a survey of the technology industry’s order backlog and personnel, as well as a corona pulse survey that specifically examines the effects of the corona. The companies’ responses were collected in January.

Fresh The data show that the Finnish Technology Industry, just like industry worldwide, has recovered faster than expected from the koruna.

However, the uncertainty related to the situation is indicated by the fact that only less than 40 per cent of Finnish technology companies estimate that their full-year turnover will be higher than in 2020.

“The technology industry is currently in roughly the same situation as a year ago. According to preliminary data, the turnover of companies in the sector was about 83 billion euros last year, which is almost two percent more than in 2019. The news is very gratifying considering last year’s difficulties, ”says the chief economist of the Technology Industry. Petteri Rautaporras in the bulletin.

Corporate according to the order intake in the last quarter of last year has even surprised.

In October – December, companies in the sector involved in the technology industry’s order backlog survey received as many as 60 per cent more new orders in euros than in the previous quarter and 21 per cent more than a year ago.

Companies of all sizes in all technology industries improved their order intake. The quarter was also hit by a few very high-value orders, which help explain the significant improvement in order intake.

Surprisingly however, despite the good progress, the organization sees threatening clouds in the sky.

“The global economy is recovering and we are facing really tough international competition. In order for us to succeed, the money coming from the EU’s recovery package must be boldly channeled into high-impact reform projects to boost digital green growth and exports. Our strengths in digitalisation and sustainable development must be utilized, and RDI funding must be raised to the target level set by the government itself as soon as possible, ”says the CEO of Teknologiateollisuus. Jaakko Hirvola.

“If we don’t dare to invest in growth now, there is a danger again of being left behind by others like in the financial crisis. It is also important that the country’s government has the capacity to support viable companies crowned by the corona during the spring. Despite the positive turnaround, the coronavirus continues to blur the outlook, company-specific differences are large and a large number of companies are still in serious difficulties due to the collapse in turnover caused by the epidemic, ”says Hirvola.

Also the number of calls for tenders started to increase at the turn of the year. The balance figure for the call for tenders was clearly positive in January, indicating a pick-up in demand at the end of last year and at the turn of the year.

The value of the order book at the end of December was ten percent higher than at the end of September and four percent higher than in December 2019.

Based on the order development towards the end of the year, it can be estimated that the turnover of the technology industry will be approximately at the same level at the beginning of the year as at the same time a year ago.

At the end of last year, the technology industry employed 308,000 people in Finland, which is about 7,000 less than at its highest in 2019. At the end of last year, 28,000 people were covered by lay-off arrangements.