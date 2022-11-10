Industry | Stora Enso, which makes excellent results, has not paid corporate tax to Finland for years

Stora Enso has not paid corporate taxes to Finland for three years. The competitor UPM paid 234 million euros in corporate tax last year.

Forestry company Stora Enso has not paid any corporate taxes to Finland for three years, even though the company has made a good profit. In 2018, the company paid one million euros in corporate tax, and zero in the following three years.

Last year, the company’s profit rose to a new record level of 1.5 billion euros. The year 2020 was weaker, the turnover decreased and the operating profit remained at 650 million euros. Still, the result was reasonable even then.

Worst the competitor UPM paid 234 million euros in corporate tax last year alone and 88 million euros the year before.

No interviewee could be found at Stora Enso who would have explained the tax issue. The company’s communications sent an explanation by email, according to which the tax-free status is due to “Stora Enso has had old tax losses in Finland, which are deductible from the taxable income according to the tax law”.

According to the message, the past tax losses will be used up during this year, after which the company will again start paying tax on its results in Finland as well.

Companies can deduct their losses from profits generated in the next ten years. The taxman makes the deduction automatically when calculating the size of the taxable result.

The amount of corporate tax is 20 percent of the company’s taxable profit.

In another in its large operating country, i.e. Sweden, Stora Enso has paid taxes all along, a total of 232 million euros over the last four years.

According to the message sent by the company, this is because “Stora Enso has no tax losses in Sweden and the operation has been profitable”.

Stora Enso’s headquarters are in Finland. The company’s largest owner is the Finnish state’s Solidium, with a 10.7 percent ownership share and 27.3 percent voting power. In addition, Kela owns three percent of Stora Enso and exercises ten percent voting power.

The third largest forestry company, the cooperative Metsä Group, paid 128.9 million euros in corporate tax in Finland in 2021. The group consists of several companies, of which Metsä Board is listed on the stock exchange.