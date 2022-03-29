Industry Stora Enso plans to sell four paper mills – Anjala paper mill in Finland goes on sale

The sales plans apply to Stora Enso’s Anjala paper mill in Finland.

Forestry company Stora Enso has launched a process for the possible sale of its four paper mills.

According to the company, the sales plans are in line with Stora Enso’s strategy that paper is not a strategic growth area for the Group.

Instead, Stora Enso focuses on the long-term growth potential of its renewable products in packaging, construction solutions and biomaterial innovation.

Sales plans concerning Stora Enso’s Anjala paper mill in Finland, the Hylte and Nymölla mills in Sweden and the Maxau mill in Germany.

“By selling the majority of our paper units, we can focus more on our strategic growth areas, which are packaging, construction solutions and biomaterial innovations. When evaluating potential sales options, we are looking for a new owner that offers a responsible and long-term future for our units Annica Bresky in the company bulletin.

According to the company, Stora Enso’s four production facilities are to be sold together or in separate transactions.

Stora Enso says it has not committed to a deadline by which the sale process must be completed. The launched process will not have a direct impact on the operations of Stora Enso’s paper mills, but customer service will continue unchanged.

Stora Enso’s Langerbrugge plant in Belgium will continue to be owned by the Group.

Stora Enso currently has five paper mills. The company’s Paper division currently employs a total of about 2,200 people. In 2021, the turnover of the Paper division was EUR 1,703 million.

Stora Enso says BofA Securities, Bank of America’s investment banking unit, will assist it in the sale process.