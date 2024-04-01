Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, witnessed the signing of 16 sponsorship agreements for the third session of the “Make in the Emirates Forum.” Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and the ADNOC Group.

Agreements were signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and a number of companies and sponsors of the forum, which is held under the slogan “Investment, Sustainability, Growth” and will be held on the 27th and 28th of next May, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, with prominent local and international participation, as the sponsorship agreements for the “Make in” Forum came Emirates” within the framework of the strategic partnership between the Ministry, national authorities and major entrepreneurial companies in the country.

Essential partnership

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber stressed that the “Make in the Emirates Forum” is in line with the leadership’s vision of providing all means supporting and enabling the growth of investment opportunities in industry and advanced technology, encouraging applications of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, and providing all enablers and incentives to support the growth of the national industry and enhance its competitiveness.

His Excellency appreciated the role of the sponsoring companies in enhancing the status of the forum and the accompanying exhibition as a pioneering platform that brings together an elite of decision-makers and senior officials from the government and private sectors, industry experts, entrepreneurs, financing bodies, investors, and emerging, small and medium-sized companies, with the aim of reviewing investment opportunities in the national industrial sector. And attract more qualitative investments from inside and outside the country.

His Excellency added: “The “Made in the Emirates” forum enhances the discussion of opportunities for partnership and cooperation in the industrial sector between national and international companies, in addition to presenting opportunities to localize products, redirect the value of purchases to the national economy, and benefit from local purchasing power to develop the industrial sector, in line with the directives. “Leadership by strengthening the system that enables and stimulates the growth of the sector, and creating more industrial investment opportunities annually under the umbrella of the initiatives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.”

He continued: “The National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology aims to support the growth and competitiveness of the national industry, and to provide enablers and incentives to investors through the National Content Program, to benefit from local purchasing power in supporting the growth of the industrial sector. The technology transformation program, which supports digital transformation and raises the efficiency and sustainability of industrial companies, also contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a reliable regional and international center for manufacturing and innovation, and a preferred destination for local and international manufacturers.”

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in hosting the “Make in the Emirates” Forum 2024, as part of our efforts to contribute to the UAE’s industrial strategy “300 Billion Project” and achieve the strategy. UAE Climate Neutrality 2050.

His Excellency Al Zaabi added: “The industrial sector plays a pivotal role in achieving the goals of the next stage of our development. Within the framework of these endeavors, Abu Dhabi's industrial strategy focuses on developing and attracting highly skilled talent, increasing the ability of industrial companies to access financing, enhancing the ease of doing business, and attracting local and foreign direct investments. The strategy's programs contribute to supporting the local supply chain and expanding the scope of international markets reached by products manufactured in the UAE. We look forward to meeting industry leaders at the Make in the UAE Forum to discuss new opportunities and build fruitful partnerships.”

For his part, Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADNOC’s Human Resources, Institutional and Commercial Support Department, said: “ADNOC is proud to support the ‘Make in the UAE’ Forum, which is an important platform to stimulate local manufacturing and enhance the UAE’s role as a global center for innovation. As part of ADNOC's efforts to grow its diversified business portfolio and continue to employ advanced technologies to ensure it keeps pace with the future, we are working to consolidate the company's position as a major driver for the development of national industry and create long-term local manufacturing opportunities for the private sector. The 'Make in the Emirates' Forum provides an important opportunity that we invite local and international investors and manufacturers to take advantage of and work with us to contribute to advancing sustainable growth. The third session of the forum and the specialized sessions focus on the progress achieved by the industrial sector and its role in developing advanced industries and clean energy solutions. “Enhancing food and pharmaceutical manufacturing, attracting industrial investments and supporting technological transformation, in addition to honoring distinguished and innovative people in the industrial sector in the UAE for their contributions to shaping the future of industry in the UAE.”

During the forum, the Ministry is also organizing the second session of the “Make in the UAE” awards to honor the companies that contribute most to industrial and technological growth, localization, sustainability and innovation.

The forum's sponsorship categories are divided into the Diamond category, which includes Mubadala, Dubai Industrial City, and the Emirates Development Bank, and the Gold category, which includes PureHealth, Tawazun Council, Emirates Arkan Steel, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and the two categories: Silver and Bronze, which include: Taqa and Edge, Dubai Investments, Etihad Export Credit Company, Emirates Global Aluminum, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones (RAKEZ) and the Emirates Space Agency.

Empowering and motivating

The second session of the “Make in the Emirates” forum and the accompanying exhibition witnessed the launch of the “Make in the Emirates” awards to honor the companies that contribute most to industrial and technological growth, localization, sustainability and innovation, which include 10 categories and 5 main classifications: factories of the future, sustainability, and contribution to national content. Industrial capabilities, leadership and talent.

The “Make in the Emirates Forum” comes as an affirmation of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s commitment to empowering and stimulating national and international companies operating in the UAE industrial sector. The Forum also supports creative young Emirati entrepreneurs and emerging companies to launch their projects and introduce potential investment cooperation opportunities, by informing participants of their stories. Their success in the UAE.