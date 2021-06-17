The Brazilian industry showed concern with the high Selic (basic interest rate), which reached 4.25% this Wednesday (June 16, 2021) and should continue to rise. The fear is that rising interest rates will halt economic recovery.

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) raised the Selic by 0.75 percentage points, from 3.5% to 4.25% per year, this Wednesday (June 16, 2021). The increase was expected by the financial market, due to high inflation, which hit 8.06% in the 12-month period ended in May.

The Committee, however, also tightened the tone regarding the monetary tightening. the Copom indicated another 0.75 percentage point hike for the Selic at the next meeting, scheduled for August 4th and 5th. It also signaled that interest rates should rise more than initially projected in 2021.

Copom had been saying that it would make a “partial normalization” of the basic interest rate, but today he said that the economic scenario indicates that “appropriate the normalization of the interest rate to a level considered neutral”. This means that interest rates could reach 6.25% in 2021, as indicated by the Focus Bulletin.

The statement reverberated among the Brazilian industry, which has been in decline for 3 consecutive months. In note, the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) said that the Selic increase was “mistaken”. CNI believes that the rise in inflation is transitory and says that it is still necessary to encourage credit to encourage economic recovery.

“The decision for a third expressive Selic increase meets this need and discourages demand by increasing the cost of financing significantly”, said the president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade.

the president of fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Paulo Skaf, also issued a note on the high Selic rate. Said that “an excessive increase in interest rates in a scenario of economic recovery not yet fully consolidated may harm the process of resumption of economic growth in Brazil”.

“We need prudence in the conduct of interest rates so that we can maintain a sustainable recovery, with a recovery of employment and income, leaving behind the negative effects of the pandemic”, spoke Skaf.

already the firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro) said that the rise of the Selic is “compatible” with the inflationary picture. However, he stated that “the scenario is adverse and depends on additional policies that ensure low prices and sustainable economic growth”.

“Despite economic activity having presented more positive results, there is a long way to go. The pandemic exposed the structural bottlenecks that hold back the development of the Brazilian economy. Therefore, it is essential to approve reforms that solve the logistical and technological vulnerabilities, the high production cost and, consequently, the low competitiveness”, said to Firjan.

Abrainc, in turn, said that this was a “it was a technical measure by Copom to contain the advance of inflation in the country”. And he stated that “even with the rise in the Selic, mortgage rates remain at low levels and the sector remains attractive both for investments and for those interested in acquiring their own home”.

continue reading