Industry Scania has confirmed that it will stop its bus body production in Lahti, says the Mayor of Lahti

Lahti mayor Pekka Timonen tells STT that Scania, a manufacturer of heavy vehicles, has today confirmed that it will cease production of bus bodies in Lahti. The factory has employed 342 people.

The City of Lahti states in the press release that SOE Busproduction Finland oy, which manufactures bus baskets in Jokimaa, will cease production in Lahti. The bus factory, which is a subsidiary of the Swedish company Scania, is the leading manufacturer in its field in Finland.

According to a city press release, at least 260 people will remain unemployed.

Timonen said the closure of the factory would be a severe blow to the Lahti region, where unemployment is already high. He said Lahti is now waiting for the state to come to the rescue in the same way it did in Naantali and Jämsä.

“This is a serious blow to Lahti. In recent weeks, the state has promised significant support measures for the regions in connection with other similar cases. We demand the same now in Lahti, ”says the chairman of the city board Sirkku Hildén in the city bulletin.

According to the press release, at its meeting on Monday, the city government has reviewed the situation at Scania’s bus factory and, together with the management of the TE Office, reviewed the necessary measures. Mayor Timonen says in the press release that a co-operation group will be established immediately with the TE Office and the ELY Center for the matter.

Etelä-Suomen Sanomat Earlier in September, SOE Busproduction Finland, which manufactures bus bodies, said that it would start co-operation negotiations.