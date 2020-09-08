Business Sanna Marin: Details about the profitability of the Kaipola plant comes from the worker aspect and the plant

“To my information, the plant has been worthwhile in the long term,” Marin mentioned Tuesday.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says that it has obtained data from the worker and UPM’s mill that the Kaipola mill in Jämsä would have been worthwhile.

“The query I requested was why we needed to run the plant down proper now within the midst of a disaster and whether or not it was crucial and crucial on this scenario. The federal government has made main choices to assist companies so we are able to deal with this with minimal harm. To my information, the plant has been worthwhile in the long term, ”Marin mentioned at a gathering with the Affiliation of Political Journalists.

Learn extra about Marin’s go to to the Affiliation of Political Journalists: Prime Minister Marin’s prepared to open authorities program – “It will be value having a really open debate throughout the authorities”

On the finish of August, UPM introduced that it will shut the Kaipola paper mill by the top of the yr. As much as 450 individuals might lose their jobs.

The manufacturing unit profitability has since been debated in public.

Marin mentioned In Yle’s Ykkösaamu as early as the top of August that the plant would have been worthwhile. He criticized the corporate for the closure determination. Enterprise and the Coalition Get together criticized in flip Marinia.

President and CEO of UPM Jussi Pesonen once more mentioned Saturday Ylen Ykkösaamu that graphic papers are managed at UPM as an entire, and their end result was a loss within the second quarter.

“After all, it may be concluded that the enterprise will not be worthwhile and the factories aren’t worthwhile.”