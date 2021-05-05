Industry Russia intends to become a major producer of helium – Irkutsk balloon trader is pleased with development, but concerns have been raised in the West

Russian Far East and Siberian natural gas has a high helium content. Large production facilities are now emerging in the area, which will soon produce a third of the world’s helium. It is needed in many important industries.

Irkutsk

Balloon shop At the party of Sharjah Maria Šabeko take a new burgundy balloon to fill.

“There will be five more balls in the order,” he says, looking at the white and burgundy balls that have risen to the ceiling.

Šabeko lowers the ball in the tank. It is Russian, produced in Orenburg.

Soon A balloon shop in the center of Irkutsk can get much closer to its helium. New huge plants are emerging in Eastern Siberia and the Russian Far East, with which Russia is aiming to become a major producer of helium.

The plans are ambitious. Russia now produces about three percent of the helium used worldwide, but plans to have a market share of more than 30 percent as early as the middle of this decade.

Owner of PartyShar Igor Dvorjazkin has followed the matter with interest. Now helium has to be bought from one producer, whose maintenance outages always raise the price. Competition would therefore be welcome.

“A nearby plant would also at least reduce transportation costs,” Dvorjakin says.

“The price of a balloon is actually made up entirely of helium.”

Igor Dvorjažk, the owner of the PartyŠar balloon shop in Irkutsk in her shop. In the background the seller Maria Šabeko.­

Balloons are only a small part of the helium market.

The boiling point of helium is -268.9 degrees, which is the lowest of the elements. Helium is lighter than air and is not as explosive as hydrogen. Due to its characteristics, it is particularly well suited for cooling equipment to very cold temperatures.

It is used, for example, in healthcare in magnetic resonance imaging devices. In addition, it is also needed in, for example, rocket technology, welding and the manufacture of microcircuits.

For a long time, however, it played an important role in the defense industry, which is why the United States accumulated helium in a huge stockpile in Texas. It began selling it in the 1960s at large auctions that virtually determined the price of helium.

Russian strong market entry occurs at the same time as the United States withdraws. Texas ’last auction was held in 2018. Many buyers hoarded helium for several years, raising more than double the price.

The market is now in a state of fermentation, says IHS Markit, an analyst specializing in industrial chemicals. Michael Dall To HS.

Along with Russia, for example, Algeria, Iran and Qatar want to increase their production. According to Dalli, it is likely to bring the price closer to previous levels, make the market more transparent and fill the gap left by the US.

“The downside then is geopolitical risks,” Dall adds.

In the west there is a growing concern that after gaining a large market share, Russia could use it politically for advantage and even as a means of pressure.

The Russians respond that before, up to 90 percent of helium came on the market at a U.S. auction.

However, warners of the future dominance of one or two countries point out that the situation is now different. As early as the 1990s, the United States decided to give up state helium stockpiles, so gas entered the market for a long time, predictably. In addition, the demand and demand for helium is clearly growing.

According to Dalli, problems would arise for those who are completely addicted to helium. In most cases, however, there are options. The market would thus set some kind of ceiling on the price of helium, but that would mean a slowdown in development and a contentment with older technology.

Russian becoming a helium producer is understandable. Natural gas from Eastern Siberia and Russian Far East has an exceptionally high helium content.

“So high that it’s time to think about industrial production,” vice president of the Irkutsk Oil Company, which produces oil and gas Yuri Rubin tells HS.

According to Rubin, for a natural gas producer, helium is an impurity that must be removed from the gas going on sale in any case. Combustion with natural gas is inefficient and harmful to the environment, so the company decided to build a plant where the helium it removed from its gas will be liquefied. It is already selling the propane and butane it has removed from natural gas.

Irkutsk Oil Company’s plant in the Irkutsk region is neither the only nor the largest under construction in Russia. The Russian state gas company Gazprom is currently building facilities in the Amur region that could financial site according to Rambler account for 30% of world helium production.

According to Rubin, the Irkutsk Oil Company plans to produce just over six percent of it in the future, making the company one of the 10 largest producers in the world.

However, helium is a challenging product, it requires skill to transport. Therefore, Irkutsk Oil intends to focus only on its production and liquefaction. It sells the substance to intermediary companies who sell it to users.

Last year, the company announced that it had entered into a major agreement to sell helium to Uniper, a subsidiary of the Finnish energy company Fortum.

Irkutsk In PartyŠar, the door opens. The spring season is coming soon, but it’s not very important for the movement. More important are the companies and people who buy balls for their celebrations all year round.

“The best quality balls come from Colombia. They are expensive, but the best, ”says Dvorjak.

It matters, as many cafes and shops get an arch made of balloons at their front door for openings or celebrations. In Siberia, they have to withstand even severe weather.

“We don’t use Chinese balloons at all.”