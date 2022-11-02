On the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference “ADIPEC 2022”, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology hosted a round table meeting in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of industrial companies based in Germany. During the meeting held today, Omar Al-Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology met with senior business leaders, where he gave a presentation on the advantages of foreign direct industrial investment in the UAE, and the great capabilities and incentives provided by the state, under the umbrella of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, and the campaign “Made in the Emirates”. Representatives of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi and “Tazez” gave presentations before the start of general discussions among the participants. The participants in the meeting discussed the future of supply chains after the pandemic, and Omar Al Suwaidi highlighted the “Make in the UAE” campaign, which represents an open invitation to industrialists, investors, innovators and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the competitive advantages offered by the UAE. The meeting brought together representatives from several companies, including Antares Data Systems, BASF Chemicals Middle East, Beckhoff Transportation Solutions, Elemis Technologies and Thermal Systems, German-Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, Hella Middle East and KEY. S. with me. Middle East, “Linda” Company, Germany’s Lessiga Company, “Powell” Company for Specialized Vehicles, “Blogger” Industries, “Polar” Refrigeration Company, “Provist” Company, “Probus” Company for Control and Safety Systems and “R. Mother. G for Measurement Technology, Siemens Energy, Toff Sud Middle East, VLine Group Europe and Fitzenmann.