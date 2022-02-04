The Brazilian industry recorded an increase in revenue and employment in 2021. The increase, however, reflects a low base of comparison, since, in 2020, the sector was heavily hit by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Industrial Indicators released by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) this Friday, 4th, the sector’s real revenue increased by 3.8% last year, already with adjustments.

The use of installed capacity stood at 79.6% in December, a seasonally adjusted figure, 0.6 percentage point lower than at the end of the previous year.

Employment rose 4.1%, while the wage bill advanced only 0.7%.

The average income fell by 3.2% in the period.

Hours worked rose 9.4% last year, compared to a 2020 in which factories were closed during periods of lockdown.

“Despite the progress seen in the annual comparison, there is a slowdown in the pace of employment growth, a downward trend in revenue and use of installed capacity in the second half of 2021”, ponders the entity.

December

In the last month of the year, the billing of Brazilian factories fell 0.3% compared to November, already considering the seasonal effects between the two months. In comparison with December 2020, however, there was a drop of 7.5%.

On the other hand, employment in industry was stable (0.0%) in December compared to November. It increased by 3.6%, compared to the same month of the previous year.

Despite the drop in revenue, hours worked at factories increased by 3.3% compared to November, seasonally adjusted.

The real wage bill in the industry fell by 1.2% compared to November and the same percentage compared to November 2020.

The real average income in the sector fell by 1.4% in the month and 4.7% in the annual comparison.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

