Industry | Reuters: Siemens Energy to close its wind power plants

Power plant equipment manufacturer Siemens Energy is trying to reduce the losses of its wind power business.

German power plant equipment manufacturer Siemens Energy is considering closing its wind power business, i.e. the factories and sales offices of Siemens Gamesa, reports news agency Reuters.

According to Reuters’ unnamed sources, by closing factories and offices, Siemens Energy is trying to reduce losses in its wind power business. The closures would lead to layoffs.

According to Reuters, Siemens Gamesa aims to outsource the production of some of the most important components of wind turbines, such as turbine blades.

Siemens Energy may announce its plan to cut factories and offices in November. The company then holds its capital market day.

Siemens CEO of Energy Christian Bruch said in August that he aims to “balance” Siemens Gamesa and that all options are under consideration.

Siemens Energy separated from Siemens in 2020 to become an independent company. Siemens Gamesa has suffered from quality problems in onshore wind farms, and in addition, the company is estimated to have entered into loss-making offshore wind farm contracts.

So far, Siemens Energy has recorded 2.2 billion euros in costs related to the quality problems of the wind turbines.

Siemens Gamesa has fifteen factories manufacturing components for wind turbines. There are a total of 79 locations worldwide, if sales and service offices and research and development centers are included.