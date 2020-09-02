Industry Representatives of the forest industry met with Prime Minister Marin: “The atmosphere was open and good”

According to representatives of the forest industry, the Prime Minister’s views on the industry were appreciative. Discussions took place on, among other things, the EU Recovery Fund and improving Finland’s competitiveness.

Forest industry ry representatives met with government representatives on Wednesday morning.

President of the Finnish Forest Industries Association Timo Jaatinen and Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Metsä Group Ilkka Hämälä met with the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) and the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (middle).

Just over half an hour scale in separate meetings, discussions were useful, says Jaatinen.

“We feel like we got our message across. Both sides certainly understood what was being talked about, he says.

The discussions covered the current situation and future prospects of the forest industry, as well as issues related to competitiveness. Hämälä says that during the meeting, the points of the budget dispute were discussed “line by line”.

“The atmosphere was open and good. The Prime Minister was clearly familiar with the issues in our industry, ”says Hämälä.

“Overall, I got that impression and strengthened the perception that the Prime Minister and the government see industry in general and the forest industry in particular.”

Jaatisen according to UPM in particular Intentions to close the Kaipola paper mill, as a representative of that company was not present during the discussions. The meeting had already been arranged before UPM’s announcement.

“On a more general level, we talked about what the situation in the industry looks like in Finland in the long run and about short-term things that should be done in a way from two perspectives,” says Jaatinen.

“In order to get investment in this country, and so that the factories in this country can survive and there will be no closures.”

In particular, solutions related to energy and logistics costs were on the agenda under the budget debate. Other topics of discussion included the EU Recovery Fund, the forest industry climate roadmap and forestry.

Prime minister Marin has criticized forest company UPM publicly about its plans to close its paper mill. There has been a heated debate about the comments recently, which Jaatinen does not want to comment on.

“I do not want to take a position on the day-to-day political debate, but I think it is good that Finland has now started discussing competitiveness.”

“It can’t be said that there would be any problem with the conversation here. I believe that the government will work and take competitiveness forward. ”