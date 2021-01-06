“Lhe aeronautics and automotive companies, foundries, iron and steel sites, etc. ” Behind his inventory at Prévert, it is a bitter observation made by the secretary of the CGT federation of metallurgy, Frédéric Sanchez. Since the start of the epidemic in France, between timid order books and slow production capacities, the industry has paid a heavy price. On the front line, employees blame the blow, while employers invoke the crisis to dismiss.

At Renault, 4,600 jobs should be destroyed in France, while the automotive market reached, in 2020, its lowest sales level since 1975. The outlook is hardly rosier on the side. in aeronautics, where subcontractors downsize their workforce one after the other.

“The situation is catastrophic, aircraft deliveries have fallen from 40% to 50%”, summarizes Xavier Petrachi, union delegate of the CGT at Airbus, whose management announced last July 5,000 job cuts in France. But, for the trade unionist, the flagship of aviation, like many industrialists, has put the cart before the horse and cuts employment before even considering alternative solutions. All with state aid. “When we cut industrial jobs, these do not come back ”, he warns.

After an appalling year, the signals remain red and the first days of 2021 are struggling to fuel the hopes of employees. But solutions exist to avoid sinking the industry and its jobs, assure unionists. “Perhaps now is the time to diversify the sector by reorienting industrial tools towards decarbonation, for example. It is a solution so as not to lose key skills and even to hire ”, suggests Xavier Petrachi. For Frédéric Sanchez, one thing is certain: the battle for employment cannot be won without mobilization. “It’s time to establish a real balance of power”, he asserts.