Industry: Istat, production in July -0.9% month, -3.3% year

In July 2024, Istat estimates that the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production will decrease by 0.9% compared to June. On average for the period May-July there is a production level fell by 0.4% compared to the previous three months. The seasonally adjusted monthly index increases on a quarterly basis only for energy (+2.3%); while it decreases for intermediate goods (-0.7%), capital goods (-1.2%) and consumer goods (-2.3%). Net of calendar effects, in July 2024 the overall index decreases in trend terms by 3.3% (there were 23 calendar working days compared to 21 in July 2023). Trend increases are recorded only for energy (+1.5%); instead, intermediate goods decrease (-2.8%) and to a more accentuated extent capital goods (-4.2%) and consumer goods (-5.2%).

The economic activity sectors recording the greatest trend increases are the manufacture of chemical products (+3.9%), the food, beverage and tobacco industries (+2.5%) and the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air (+1.9%). The largest declines were recorded in the textile, clothing, leather and accessories industries (-18.3%), in the manufacturing of means of transport (-11.4%) and in mining activity (-5.9%).