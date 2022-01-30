China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) dropped from 50.3 in December to 50.1 in January, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Sunday. parents. The result coincides with analysts’ forecast and was slightly above the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction in this survey.

The official report shows that market demand lost steam in early 2022. The total new orders sub-index dropped from 49.7 in December to 49.3 in January, penetrating further into contraction territory, while the new orders exports rose from 48.1 in December to 48.4 but remained below 50.

The factory production sub-index fell from 51.4 in December to 50.9 in January, mainly supported by accelerated production of consumer goods for a local festival, with items such as food and beverage, according to the NBS.

China’s official body also published today the “Non-manufacturing PMI”, which includes both services and construction activity. This PMI dropped from 52.7 in December to 51.1 in January. The services PMI sub-index retreated from 52.0 in December to 50.3 in January, the lowest in five months, slowed by recent outbreaks of covid-19 in the country. The construction sub-index fell from 56.3 in December to 55.4, with rain and snow hampering activity in the sector in the period, as workers returned to their homes for the Spring Festival, according to the NBS.

(Dow Jones Newswires)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

