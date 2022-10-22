Hamburg (Union)

A high-level Emirati delegation headed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, visited the Republic of Germany to participate in receiving the first shipment of hydrogen ammonia in Germany and to review the industry strategy and investment opportunities through the “Make in the Emirates” initiative, and to enhance cooperation in the fields of energy and joint industry according to The Strategic Agreement on Energy Security and Industry Acceleration (ESIA) signed in Abu Dhabi last month between the UAE and Germany, which aims to accelerate major projects in the areas of energy security, carbon capture, climate action, and industrial cooperation.

On the sidelines of the visit, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber held a business round table with the participation of the German Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, His Excellency Dr. Robert Habeck, along with a number of business leaders and senior government officials. During the meeting, His Excellency revealed the achievements made under the agreement. Within a short period of time, including agreement on the first of several LNG shipments to Germany, the first monthly deliveries of diesel, and the first test shipment of hydrogen ammonia took place.

His Excellency stressed that the UAE is committed to helping meet Germany’s energy needs, especially for industrial sector uses, while contributing to diversifying the energy mix in the future.

Competitive Advantages

In the context of the available industrial opportunities and competitive advantages in the UAE, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said: “I would like to extend an open invitation to our partners in the Federal Republic of Germany to take advantage of the growing industrial opportunities that we provide through the “Make in the UAE” program in the sectors of energy, chemicals, manufacturing, metals and technology health care, medicine, agriculture and food, in order to take advantage of the unique and valuable opportunities offered by the UAE, which include a set of incentives for manufacturers, including reliable, clean and low-cost energy supplies, access to raw materials, competitive land prices, duty waivers, and financing solutions, In addition to other competitive advantages, such as world-class logistics infrastructure and access to global markets.”

His Excellency added during the meeting: “The UAE is committed to building on its 20-year track record in the field of clean technology to accelerate the adoption of practical solutions to climate challenges, and here I would like to extend an invitation to German companies to share our efforts in developing and expanding the scope of these solutions, by participating in The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is hosted by the UAE, to focus on main axes, including implementing climate commitments and pledges, inclusion for all, concerted efforts, and working together to take concrete practical measures, and find practical solutions that contribute By overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities to ensure a sustainable future for present and future generations.”

His Excellency expressed the wise leadership’s keenness to strengthen industrial partnerships between the two friendly countries, and to expand cooperation to build a future based on sustainable growth.

industrial capabilities

The round table meeting witnessed a presentation by Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, to executives of leading energy and industry companies, during which he reviewed a set of industrial investment opportunities, incentives and competitive advantages that the UAE offers to investors and manufacturers in priority sectors in the 300 billion industrial strategy.

During the round table meeting, Al Suwaidi said: “The UAE represents an attractive investment destination for investors and talents in the world, especially at the level of industrial investments, and it has a unique experience that was established with the launch of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, which has achieved remarkable results in terms of investment attractiveness so far. and provide incentives and enablers for investors.

Al Suwaidi also highlighted the unique investment environment that the UAE enjoys, and the unprecedented incentives and capabilities that the country offers to industrial investors, project owners, companies and entrepreneurs from around the world.

He also presented a set of advantages enjoyed by the UAE, which represents an important reference for international investors, pointing to the UAE’s advanced infrastructure and logistics, possible resources for industry and a platform that enables international manufacturers to expand their operations, depending on energy costs and prices of raw materials for gas. competitiveness.

The meeting was attended by representatives of companies in the UAE and Germany, including ADNOC, ADQ Holding, Masdar, thyssenkrupp, Siemens Energy, Orbis, RWE, Steg, HHL, Salzgitter AG, Krenta, Heidelberg Materials, Covestro, Airbus, Lysz, Hanseatic Energy Hub, Uniper, and VNG.