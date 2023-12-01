Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2023 – 10:39

In October, Brazilian industry operated 18.1% below the peak reached in May 2011. The data are from the Monthly Industrial Survey released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In the capital goods category, production is 37% below the peak, recorded in April 2013, while durable consumer goods operate 42.2% below the peak, in March 2011.

Intermediate goods are 15.3% below their peak in May 2011, and semi-durable and non-durable goods operate at a level 13.5% below their peak in June 2013.