EP MURCIA. Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 09:05



The 2020 Inspection Plan of the General Directorate of Energy and Industrial and Mining Activity involved the opening of 140 disciplinary proceedings against companies in the sector for non-compliance with legal requirements, as a result of the 1,041 control actions that were carried out. The general director of the branch, Eduardo Piné, stressed that “despite the difficulties derived from the pandemic, we have managed to meet the main objectives of the 2020 Inspection Plan, which went through correcting the problems of non-compliance with regulatory requirements and reducing the risk of workers and users of the facilities ”.

The inspections focused on ensuring safety in the facilities with the highest accident rate. Likewise, emphasis was placed on the fight against unfair competition, with inspections in 200 firms in the industrial and mining sector.