Friday, September 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Industry | New orders in industry fell by 15 percent in July

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Industry | New orders in industry fell by 15 percent in July

Orders decreased the most in the chemical industry, the manufacture of paper and cardboard products, and the metal industry.

Industry the value of new orders in Finland fell by 15.1 percent year-on-year in July, Statistics Finland said on Friday. During the entire past year, between January and July, the value of orders decreased by 7.7 percent.

According to Statistics Finland, new orders in industry have decreased in Finland for six months in a row.

In July, new orders decreased in all main industries examined. Orders decreased the most in the chemical industry, the manufacture of paper and cardboard products, and the metal industry.

The industrial working day has also been corrected production decreased by one percent in July compared to the same time last year. On the other hand, seasonally adjusted industrial production grew by 1.2 percent in July from June.

#Industry #orders #industry #fell #percent #July

See also  Russian attack | A politician who escaped from Kherson: At first, Russia's activities were completely chaotic in the occupied territories
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Say goodbye to summer and say hello to fall and winter with these Travelzoo deals

Say goodbye to summer and say hello to fall and winter with these Travelzoo deals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result