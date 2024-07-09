Industry | More information from a Norwegian company about the planned green steel factory in Inkoose

Industrial|Blastr Green Steel says it has entered into partnerships with players in the steel industry and a mineral producer. There is no investment decision about the factory itself yet.

To Inkoo Norwegian Blastr Green Steel, which is planning a steel factory, has announced new information about the partnerships of its factory project.

Primetals Technologies, a major player in the steel industry, has been selected as the project’s technology partner, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Primetals’ partnership would mean, among other things, the design of iron and steel production solutions.

Primetals should also build a direct-reduced iron production plant in Inkoose together with the technology company Midrex. According to Blastr, the plant would even run on 100% hydrogen.

Blastr said earlier in July that it had agreed on a partnership with mineral producer Lhoist. The purpose is to evaluate raw material supply possibilities and possibly sign an agreement for the supply of burnt lime and dolomite products from Lhoist for use by the factory.

Burnt lime and dolomite are important raw materials in steel production, according to Blastr.

Norwegian Blastr said in January 2023 that it is planning a steel mill investment of up to four billion euros in Inkoosee. The idea is to build low-emission steel production running on hydrogen, and the hydrogen would be produced with renewable electricity.

Using low-carbon raw materials is central to the goal of low emissions.

Earlier, the company announced its intention to start steel production by the end of 2026, but it has since postponed its goal to the end of the current decade. The company announces its intention to produce 2.5 million tons per year.

In June, Blastr announced having collected from the investors for the first financing round, which will finance the project to such a state that financing can be applied for the actual construction phase. Finnish state capital investor Tesi is also involved in the project development phase with a maximum of five million euros, said Tesi’s investment director Esa Koponen in June for HS.

Blastrin The Inko steel plant project has also been viewed critically. The schedule for the first publication seemed unrealistic to many, and the company had no background in the steel industry and no turnover.

If realized, the factory investment of four billion would be considerable on a Finnish scale.