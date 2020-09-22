Industry Meyer Turku shipyard will be closed for three weeks at Christmas

According to the release, the closure will not affect the yard’s order book or the ship’s completion schedule.

According to the release, the closure will take the form of layoffs, holidays and other arrangements related to leave. Closure also means the interruption of work at the yard's network companies.

According to the release, the closure will seek financial savings and will be based on small production volumes as a result of changes in the order backlog. According to the release, the closure will not affect the yard’s order book or the ship’s completion schedule.

In the background is the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the shipbuilding industry and the cruise market.

The first part of the yard’s co-operation negotiations ended in mid-August. As a result, 166 employees will have to leave, according to the company. The figure includes 80 clerks and 86 employees. At that time, it was reported that the co-operation negotiations would continue for the rest of the year due to production schedules in the company’s equipment and design departments and in the hr operations.