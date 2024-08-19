Industry | Metso refutes the rumor about merger intentions with a Swedish company

Industrial|The Swedish business newspaper Dagens Industri reports that a merger of the mining technology of Metso and Swedish Sandvik was planned. Metso’s largest owner, Solidium, has not been aware of the possible project.

Capercaillie refutes the Swedish economic magazine Dagens Industrin (DI) news that the mining technology unit of Metso, which makes mining technology, and the Swedish Sandvik, would possibly be merged.

According to the news, Metso’s owners would be behind the intentions.

According to Metso’s press release, the company itself has no information related to these speculations, and there is no related insider project.

News came as a surprise to Metso’s largest Finnish owners, according to HS’s information.

Solidium general counsel Ulla Palmusen According to Solidium, we have not been contacted about our intentions, and Solidium has nothing to comment on.

Solidium is a Finnish state-owned company that owns 14.9 percent of Metso. It is Metso’s largest owner.

A possible merger would require splitting up the Swedish company Sandvik. According to DI’s news, the idea has not resonated with Sandvik’s largest owner either.

So it remains open who would have planned the merger. Metso’s second largest owner is Swedish by Christer Gardell investment company Cevia with a 7.8 percent share.

Gardell has been seen as a so-called activist investor who may push his efforts through publicity if they otherwise fail to resonate.

Metso’s third largest owner is the pension company Varma with a 3.8 percent share. Varma’s management did not want to comment on the rumor in any way.