Industry Metso Outotec will reduce one hundred jobs

Mining equipment As a result of the co-determination negotiations, Metso Outotec, which manufactures the metal, will reduce approximately one hundred jobs from its Metals business. Fifteen of the reductions are from Finland, the company says in its press release.

The company announced the start of co-operation negotiations in December. At that time, a maximum of 160 permanent jobs were estimated to be needed, of which 60 in Finland. About 50 employees who were subject to redundancy negotiations will continue to work for the company in other positions.

Metso Outotec began co-determination negotiations because it wanted to restructure its Metals business to meet current customer needs through restructuring. According to the company, the goal of the restructuring is an annual saving of EUR 15 million.