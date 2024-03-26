Industry | Metsä Group is conducting a preliminary study of a new textile fiber factory

The new factory can possibly be located in Kemi or Äänekoski.

Forest The Group says that it is starting a preliminary investigation of the needle pulp textile fiber manufacturing plant. It is a project of the Metsä Spring company, where textile fiber has been researched and developed, among other things, at the Äänekoski test factory.

The phase starting now is the first planning phase of a possible commercial factory project. A possible first factory producing new textile fibers would be built next to Metsä Group's new factories in Äänekoski or Kemi.

“Since the textile fiber factory would be integrated into our bioproduct factory, we would utilize the renewable energy produced by the neighboring factory in the process, as well as the possibility of various closed cycles. All raw materials come from certified Finnish forests within a radius of about one hundred kilometers from the production site”, CEO of Metsä Spring Niklas von Weymarn says in the announcement.

When in operation, the factory would employ about 250 people, and its production would be about 100,000 tons a year when realized.