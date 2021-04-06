Youssef Al-Arabi (Abu Dhabi)

The industry is at the forefront of the sectors benefiting from the availability and security of energy supplies, and the announcement of the commercial operation of the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plant is particularly important for this promising sector.

This important step of supplying the network with the first megawatts from the Barakah plant comes at a time when the industrial sector is preparing for an unprecedented wave of expansion within the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology “Project 300 Billion”, which aims to promote the industrial sector in the country.

Experts and officials in the industrial sector in the country confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the commercial operation of the Barakah plant would increase the attractiveness of the UAE for industrial investments due to the importance of energy within the industrial system, explaining that saving 5,600 megawatts when operating all four Barakah stations will contribute directly to Provide a steady, reliable and sustainable supply of electrical energy.

Saud Abu Al Shawarib

Regular and sustainable

Saud Abu Al Shawarib, Director General of Dubai Industrial City, said that the commencement of the commercial operation of the first nuclear plant is a qualitative achievement at the heart of comprehensive development, as obtaining sustainable, modern and affordable regular energy is essential to advance growth and progress, and today all walks of life, especially the sector The industry will receive a big boost after the start of the production of environmentally friendly energy around the clock, which will contribute to reducing the carbon footprint. ”

He pointed out that investing in nuclear energy means developing an advanced technology industry that in turn provides distinct job opportunities for decades to come, and producing energy that supports all industries, making it in itself an integrated industry that prepares national scientific competencies and inspires new generations to create a bright future for the UAE thanks to the vision Wise leadership and the efforts of its loyal sons.

Muhammad Al-Jabri

Power supply

In turn, Mohammed Al Jabri, CEO of the Business Sector Gateway Corporation in the United Arab Emirates, and the founding partner of the Gulf Industrial Platform, stressed the importance of starting the commercial operation of the Barakah plant, as this strategic step comes in line with what we have seen from the wise leadership in expanding clean and renewable energy projects, and the use of artificial intelligence in Power generation, energy efficiency and national capacity building in the energy sector.

He explained that enhancing reliance on renewable and nuclear energy sources supports the encouragement of innovative ideas in the field of reducing dependence on traditional energy sources and opens multiple horizons for investors in the industrial sector in the presence of a diversified infrastructure in line with future visions, in expanding the scope of sustainable energy uses in the manufacturing and electricity production sectors. And benefit from successful global practices in this vital sector.

He added that the industrial sector is at the forefront of sectors benefiting from the availability of a new source of energy supply through the production of electricity from nuclear energy technology after the commercial operation of the first plant of the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plants. He said that the country’s nuclear energy adds a safe, efficient and environmentally friendly source of electricity, as well as its contribution to the strategy of diversifying energy sources, which will ensure a sustainable energy future, especially since with the full operation of the four plants, up to a quarter of the state’s electrical energy needs will be available.

Nadia Kamali

Steady footsteps

For her part, Nadia Abdullah Kamali, General Manager of Accenture in the UAE, said: The UAE is moving towards the future at steady steps and with a forward-looking vision that sets its sights on the future of future generations.

She added: The commencement of the commercial operation of the Barakah plant is a new qualitative achievement that is reflected in all walks of life, especially the industrial ones, and will contribute to developing the achievements of development plans and the digital transformations they contain, developing the business environment, and preparing the next generation of citizens specializing in a sector of a high degree of importance, namely the sector energy.

Nidal Haddad

Future shaping

For his part, Nidal Haddad, CEO of Al Bayader International, said that the commercial operation of the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant is a historic moment in the United Arab Emirates, which has become the first Arab country to operate a nuclear power plant, and on this occasion, we congratulate the wise leadership for the insightful vision that paves the way. The UAE’s way to explore a more sustainable future.

He added: There is no doubt that our efforts in Al Bayader International to generate electricity from solar energy and diversify energy sources in our factories’ operations derive their inspiration from the ambitious vision of the UAE leaders and their serious and continuous commitment to promoting the use of clean energy in various parts and sectors.

Ismail Abdullah

Ismail Abdullah: Energy is the pillar of industry

Ismail Ali Abdullah, CEO of Strata, confirmed to Al Ittihad that the UAE has succeeded in the last decade in establishing a solid infrastructure, explaining that energy is among the most important infrastructure pillars of a sustainable industrial sector.

Abdullah said that industry is among the most important sectors benefiting from the availability and security of energy, as energy is the “backbone of industry” of all kinds.

He added that the announcement of the commercial operation of the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant is of special importance to this promising sector, especially after the launch of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, “Project 300 billion”, which aims to promote the industrial sector in the country.

He added that the competitive advantages the UAE has today in terms of various energy sources enhances its competitiveness and its ability to attract more foreign investments to the industrial sector.

Abdullah Al Hameli

Abdullah Al Hameli: The UAE is a global industrial center

Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of Industrial Estates and Free Zone Sector – Abu Dhabi Ports, affirmed that the inclusion of clean and sustainable nuclear energy as an additional source in the energy system of the United Arab Emirates constitutes a great achievement within the framework of our wise leadership’s efforts and its keenness to support the industrial sector.

He added that this remarkable development contributes to strengthening the country’s position as a regional and global industrial center due to the great benefits that the manufacturing sector can obtain from the various energy sources that the state provides to industrial investors in it.