Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in cooperation with its strategic partners, launched a new incentives package aimed at supporting small and medium industrial companies in the UAE and enhancing their digital and technological transformation, thus contributing to achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and enhancing the industrial sector’s contribution to diversifying the national economy, its competitiveness, and achieving sustainable economic development. .

The incentive package, aimed at supporting industrial companies in the UAE, includes financing solutions for advanced technology, opportunities to obtain a golden visa, in addition to free assessments of technology maturity through the Industrial Technology Transformation Index, through its partnership with “MaxByte Technology” and “Schneider Electric”. And the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi.

The Industrial Technological Transformation Index, which was launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology as one of the initiatives of the Technological Transformation Program, constitutes a comprehensive framework for measuring digital maturity and sustainability of factories. The index contributes to enabling industrial companies to integrate applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and adopt best sustainability practices in line with international standards.

The index was developed in cooperation with leading manufacturers, consulting and technology companies, and experts, and aims to accelerate the pace of technology adoption across priority sectors.

The Ministry entered into a partnership with the UAE companies MaxByte Technology and Schneider Electric to provide free evaluations for companies within the Industrial Technology Transformation Index, in addition to opportunities to obtain golden residency visas for companies that achieve high scores in the evaluation according to the index.

In light of the partnership with the Ministry, evaluators certified by MaxByte, a provider of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions, will conduct 50 free evaluations by mid-2024, while evaluators from Schneider Electric will carry out 25 free evaluations. The new incentives offered by the Ministry will also provide companies Industrial, small and medium enterprises have the opportunity to nominate their employees to obtain golden visas.

Industrial companies that receive a high rating, and that achieve a score ranging from 40 to 60 percent according to the index, can nominate two people to obtain the distinguished visa, while companies that receive an evaluation of “a pioneering company in digital transformation” can obtain a score of 61 percent or more. Above, nominate up to 5 people. Companies must have applied for the index evaluation within the past two years in order to be able to nominate employees.

To qualify for golden visas, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing, industrial engineering, technology, or its equivalent. Nominations remain open to employees holding an International Standard Occupation Classification of first or second class, with at least 7 years of professional experience in the sector.

For her part, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, said: “The latest stimulus package embodies the continuous efforts made by the Ministry to enhance the process of technological transformation in the industrial sector in the UAE, stimulate domestic investment and attract foreign investment, and support the efforts of small and medium-sized companies to integrate advanced technology. And improving productivity, competitiveness, sustainability and efficiency across their entire value chains, as an important part of the industrial society and the national economy.”

She pointed out that the Ministry is keen to provide more incentives and enablers to contribute to achieving the goals of the national strategy for advanced industry and technology, enhance the competitiveness of the UAE and its position as a global center for manufacturing and innovation, and support its efforts to achieve climate neutrality.”

Her Excellency pointed out that the pace of technological transformation in the UAE is witnessing great growth and acceleration, so we encourage all industrial companies, large and small, to apply for a digital maturity assessment to enhance their capabilities to innovate, achieve sustainability, and keep pace with future requirements in their process of innovation and production efficiency.”