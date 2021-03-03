Industry Kauppalehti: Neste’s billion-dollar refinery project going to Rotterdam instead of Porvoo

The final decision on Neste’s investment is scheduled for the end of this year.

Liquid is leaning towards Rotterdam in building its new renewable diesel refinery, says Kauppalehti.

Previously The company is told by the facility comes to either Porvoo or Rotterdam in the Netherlands. According to Kauppalehti, Porvoo is not strong in the election, which is due to be announced in March.

Neste already has a biorefinery in Rotterdam, which means that the investment would mean expanding the existing refinery. The actual investment decision will be made at the end of this year at the earliest.

Neste has not specified the exact size of the new refinery, but the price tag would be in the order of over a billion.

In addition to renewable diesel, the plant can produce renewable aviation fuel, ie products that replace kerosene and other oil-based chemicals.

The liquid Head of Renewables Platform Business Matti Lehmus said in January on the site selection criteria.

“The criteria in the study are commercial technical, ie comprehensive operating and investment costs, the market and its growth potential, the availability of raw materials and, for example, local synergies,” Lehmus said.

According to Kauppalehti, Rotterdam is especially supported by the fact that the project is up to half a billion euros cheaper than in Porvoo.