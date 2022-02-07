Industry investment in process and product innovation grew by 33.4% between 2016 and 2019, from R$12.7 billion to R$16.9 billion. The data is contained in the Industry Sector Profile, a platform that will be launched this Monday by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), gathering data on the labor market, taxation, production, foreign trade, costs, innovation and investments from 33 industry sectors. Brazilian. According to data available on the platform, of every R$100 invested by Brazilian companies in Research and Development (R&D), R$69 comes from the industry.

The CNI highlights that, in the period from 2016 to 2019, accumulated inflation (IPCA) was 11.2%. The increase in investment in the period at a percentage above inflation, in the entity’s view, “reinforces the industrial sector’s commitment to preserving investments in innovation even after the 2015-2016 crisis, which strongly harmed the financial condition of companies”.

Within this scenario, the pharmochemical and pharmaceutical products sector stands out, with an increase of 63.9% in its investments, from R$955 million to R$1.6 billion. From 2018 to 2019, the amount invested in the sector increased by 7.9%. In absolute values, motor vehicle companies are the ones that invested the most in R&D in the period, more than R$2.8 billion in 2019 alone. Then comes the chemical sector, with an investment of R$2.5 billion in R&D

“The numbers leave no doubt as to the relevance of the industrial sector to Brazil. It is responsible for 20% of GDP and 20% of formal jobs in the country, 69% of Brazilian exports of goods and services, 69% of corporate investments in R&D and 33% of federal tax collection”, says the president of the CNI, Robson Andrade.

industrial GDP

The food sector stands out for being the one with the highest participation in the industrial GDP, with a share of 8.25% of the total. Then, the extraction sector and oil and natural gas, with 6.6% share of industrial GDP. The extraction sector was the one that increased its participation the most over the last few years. According to data from the platform, activity grew by 5.6 percentage points in the composition of industrial GDP between 2010 and 2019, from 1% to the current 6.6% share.

Job

The Sector Profile shows that the food sector is also the one that currently employs the most in Brazil, with more than 1.6 million workers – 16.9% of the total workforce in Brazilian industry. Then comes the building construction sector, with around 820,000 workers.

The Platform provides a historical series from 2006 to 2020. The data show that the sector that most expanded its workforce, in percentage terms, was maintenance, repair and installation of equipment. In the period, this industry segment had a 131% increase in workforce, with the hiring of 115,276 people.

Income

Regarding wages, the best remuneration is paid to those who work in the extractive industry. On average, professionals in the extraction of oil and natural gas receive BRL 19,375.27 per month, while employees in support activities for mineral extraction receive an average of BRL 10,013.60 per month.

Taxes and export

With regard to the segment that collected the most federal taxes, the highlight goes to the motor vehicle industry, with BRL 26.7 billion in federal taxes paid in 2020. Then, the biofuels and oil derivatives sector, BRL 26.3 billion.

The data show that the metallic minerals extraction sector is the largest exporter of the Brazilian industry, with US$ 48.6 billion shipped in 2021. Then comes the food sector, which exported US$ 45.4 billion in 2021.

If an analysis is made of exports in proportion to what is produced, the sector of other transport equipment is the one that most sells abroad. In 2018, according to data from the platform, 73.4% of the goods produced by their industries went abroad. In second place is the tobacco industry which, in 2018, sold 42% of everything it produced abroad.

According to the CNI, the Industry Sector Profile was developed by the entity’s Statistics and Economic Analysis Departments, based on official data from the IBGE, the Federal Revenue Service, the Ministry of Economy, and the CNI itself. The historical series varies according to the indicator and the platform will be updated as the surveys are renewed.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

