If there is no risk of recession, we are close to it, with the Confindustria Study Center painting the country’s economic prospects in gloomy colors in the usual ‘Flash Economy’ bulletin. “After the fall in the 2nd quarter – we read -, Italian GDP is in fact estimated to be weak also in the 3rd and expectations for the 4th are no better: the decline in industry and construction is accompanied by a setback in services. And the ECB rate rises do not stop while credit is falling together with liquidity and the cost of energy is rising again“, with repercussions on consumption and investments. Foreign demand is lacking”.

And if the price trend shows a slow and differentiated decline, the ECB “has decided on another increase, to 4.50%, because it expects inflation to be too high for too long” even if “it has softened its tone on any further moves “. In September the Fed also kept the US rate stable at 5.50%, not excluding new increases and the markets now, as the economists of Viale dell’Astronomia note, “consider other increases in the US and the Eurozone possible, but not probable, seeing the first cuts by 2024”.

But the situation on the credit front remains difficult: “The rise in the cost of credit continues (5.09% in July) for Italian companies and the fall in loans worsens (-4.0% per year)”. A growing share of businesses does not obtain credit (8.2% in September), reports the CSC: “Demand is held back by conditions that are too onerous but the more rigid access criteria also weigh on them. Therefore, businesses’ liquidity is drying up ( deposits -10.1% in one year), while delays in payments and the deterioration of old loans increase”.

The situation in services is no better which has “exhausted the recovery”, explains the Study Center. “In September, the confidence of businesses in the sector fell further. The good performance of tourism is no longer enough: in July, foreign spending in Italy was +10.0% over 2022 (+20.4% over 2019) and also passengers at the airport remain above pre-crisis volumes (+3.7%)”. And the industry is also suffering.

“In July, production suffered a new fall (-0.7%; -1.9% since the beginning of the year), after the recovery in May-June (+0.2% acquired in the 3rd quarter). The decline is concentrated among durable consumer goods (-4.4% in July)”, notes Viale dell’Astronomia, which recalls that the improvement in August was however accompanied in September by a new fall in business confidence. “Also in the construction sector there was a sharp decline in July (-1.6%, -4.3% from the beginning of the year) and in August the RTT showed a timid recovery in turnover”.

Finally, domestic demand is down. “The decline in investments in the 2nd quarter (-1.8%) is due to construction (-3.6%) and, in part, to plant-machinery (-0.2%). The most recent signals from goods instrumental indicators are negative: production falling in July, less confidence in September. For consumption, which was stable in the 2nd quarter, there was a continuous decline in sentiment in the 3rd. Goods remain penalized compared to services: in July, fewer sales per retail (-0.2% in volume) and in August the ICC noted a further decline, due to goods”, continues to list Confindustria which also indicates how, “after months of growth in July the first uncertainty was recorded in labor market” which translated into 73 thousand fewer employed people: “a brake on incomes” he explains. Exports are also decreasing in both EU and non-EU markets: “the weakness of sales in Germany has been compounded by a setback in those in the United States”, concludes Congiuntura flash.

Inflation, slow decline

The decline in Italian inflation is therefore slow, falling to +5.3% per year in September, explains the Confindustria Study Center which draws a slow-motion parable for the dynamics of Made in Italy prices. “The core prices of goods and services are slowing down (+3.9%), while for food the moderation is still in its infancy (+8.6%) thanks to the recent decline in raw materials”, we read in Flash Economy. “Consumer energy prices are growing slightly (+1.7% per year), but in September gas and oil prices rose again (35 euros/mwh and 93 dollars/barrel),” he further notes.

Mortgages: with tight rates, increased interest

The increase in interest which weighs on Italian families due to a tightening of interest rates which has a considerable impact amounts to 4.6 billion per year – in total, further reports the Confindustria Study Center, highlighting how the increase in rates is of +2.84 percentage points until July 2023, which weigh on a stock of mortgages of 425 billion euros, of which, however, only those with variable rates should be considered, estimated at 38% of the total (162 billion). At the moment, continues the CSC, the greater burden connected to the increase in interest is quite concentrated, because it only concerns families who bought a house with a variable mortgage, a share which is estimated at 4.9% of Italian families (1 .2 million, out of 25.6 total). That is, the extra 4.6 billion in interest in 2023 is paid only by these families, for which the higher rates correspond to +3,683 euros in interest in the year (+307 per month, a substantial increase in the installment for a family with an average residual mortgage of around 130 thousand euros).

Assuming a complete renewal of the stock of mortgages, at current rates, the increase in annual interest for Italian families would rise to +12.1 billion; this would also affect families who are now sheltered, because all new loans will be more expensive, even those at a fixed rate. Furthermore, for a family with a variable mortgage today and another 5 years of installments to be paid, at unchanged rates, the overall interest burden is around 11 thousand euros (purchasing the house costs much more, 9% of the residual mortgage in 2023); for 10 and 15 years of installments the increase reaches +20 thousand and +29 thousand per family. However, these are hypothetical estimates given that a decline in rates is expected in the next two years, acknowledges the CSC.

However, as regards the impact on spendable income (net of the mortgage instalment) and on consumption in 2023, the part of families affected, who chose the variable mortgage because it was initially less onerous, is markedly so, so much so that it is almost certain that they will be forced to cut spending on other goods and services. Furthermore, for families, the rise in rates also affects consumer credit used for the purchase of durable goods (e.g. cars, household appliances). The increase in rates was identical to those on mortgages (+2.84 percentage points), but the stock of these loans is decidedly lower (around 120 billion euros). The crucial difference is that for this type of loan the installment is typically fixed, so there is no impact on existing debts. But for new operations the rise in rates weighs heavily and could reduce demand.