Industry In December, industrial turnover fell by almost eight per cent from last year

In some industries, exports have pulled well and turnover grew briskly in December.

Industrial companies Net sales in Finland were 7.7 per cent lower in December than a year ago. According to Statistics Finland, the drop in net sales in November from the previous year was only 1.6 per cent, but in December we returned to gloomy readings again.

The total turnover of industry was 6.5 per cent lower than in the previous year.

In December, the largest decrease was in the turnover of the chemical industry, which was 11.5 per cent lower than in December of the previous year. The decline in the forest industry was the second largest, 8.9 per cent. The turnover of the metal and food industry was also sharply lower than in the previous year.

Mining sales, on the other hand, increased by 12 percent. Net sales from mining exports increased by as much as 26 per cent. The textile and clothing industry also generated clearly more turnover than in the previous year.

Industrial turnover and production plummeted last spring as the interest rate crisis reduced demand globally and domestically. In the summer and early autumn, industrial turnover was almost ten per cent lower than in the previous year.