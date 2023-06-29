Less than four months after industrial group SHV put the transport and lifting company Mammoet up for sale, it has already stopped the sales attempt. In a short statement the group announced on Thursday that it would refrain from a sale because it would not lead to “finding a better owner”. Mammoet is the largest company of its kind in the world.

According to The Financial Times were a number private equity funds interested, but offered it much less than SHV wanted. According to the FD, the interested parties would have had a problem with Mammoet’s high debt. The company has an outstanding loan of 770 million euros with SHV. They would have to finance potential buyers through banks, which are not so keen to provide large loans for these types of acquisitions due to the current market conditions.

Mammoet is one of three SHV business units that the company decided to divest in March. The technical wholesaler Eriks and the South American activities of catering wholesaler Makro are still for sale. At the time, SHV said that another owner could realize more growth and that SHV ​​itself would be able to invest more in other branches.

Corruption case

It is striking that all three industries that SHV ​​wanted to divest were involved in a corruption case. SHV reached a settlement for this in 2021, after which it had to pay more than 40 million euros. Employees of the companies bribed officials in several countries in exchange for contracts. SHV is the investment company of the (influential) wealthy Fentener van Vlissingen family.

If Eriks and the South American branch of Makro are sold, SHV will still have the gas supplier SHV Energy (particularly LNG and LPG), certification company Kiwa, animal feed company Nutreco, oil and gas company ONE-Dyas and investment company NPM Capital in its portfolio .