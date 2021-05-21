Industry Greenhouse gas emissions fell by almost a tenth last year, the carbon sink swelled

The decrease in emissions is explained in particular by the warm winter, but exceptional circumstances also cut traffic emissions.

Greenhouse gas emissions decreased by nine per cent in Finland last year, according to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data. Finland’s total greenhouse gas emissions last year were 48.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, compared with 53 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in the previous year.

One third of the 1990 reference level was down.

According to Statistics Finland, the decrease in emissions is explained by, among other things, the warm winter and changes in the electricity production structure. There is no direct reduction in emissions caused by the corona pandemic, but according to Statistics Finland, exceptional conditions were reflected in a decrease in traffic emissions.

In Finland, the largest source of emissions is the energy sector, which, according to preliminary data, emitted almost 35 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. Emissions from the energy sector fell by more than 10 per cent in the second year of the year. Since 2003, emissions have halved.

Emissions in industry were also declining. Just over five million tonnes of greenhouse gases were generated. Emissions from agriculture of just under seven million tonnes were at the level of the second year.

At the same time At the same time, the net sink of land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) also increased significantly as a result of reduced felling. The net sink was -23 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. In 2019, the net sink was less than –15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, so the sink increased by as much as 56 per cent.

Statistics Finland states that, on the basis of the information available so far, Finland would be meeting its emission reduction obligations for non-EU emissions trading, which apply to the period 2013–2020.