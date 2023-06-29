Estadão Contenti

06/29/2023 – 12:52

Brazilian industry showed recovery in employment and in the number of production units in the second year of the pandemic, according to data from the Annual Industrial Survey (PIA) – 2021 Company and Product, released this Thursday, 29, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In 2021, the country had 325,800 industrial units with at least one person employed, up 7.3% compared to 2020, equivalent to opening 22,300 companies in just one year. The result remains below the peak seen in 2013, when the country had 335,000 industries, but interrupts a sequence of seven years with the closure of industrial companies.

There was also an improvement in employment: from 2020 to 2021, the industry created 407.7 thousand jobs, 11.6 thousand of them in extractive industries and another 396.1 thousand in manufacturing industries. The sectors with the greatest increase in the number of hires were oil and natural gas extraction (27.5%), mineral extraction support activities (14.9%) and maintenance, repair and installation of machinery and equipment (11.9%). %).

Industrial employment ended 2021 with 446,400 more jobs than 2019, in the pre-pandemic period. However, the result has not yet surpassed previous years of job downsizing.

In a decade, 758.6 thousand vacancies were extinguished in the industry as a whole, with 9.3 thousand fewer vacancies in extractives and 749.3 thousand in transformation. Between 2012 and 2021, the industrial sector lost 8.6% of its workforce, with more than half of the layoffs concentrated in three of the five activities that employed the most: clothing and accessories manufacturing (-193.2 thousand), manufacturing of motor vehicles, trailers and bodies (-110.8 thousand) and manufacture of metal products (-110.2 thousand).

“In these 10 years, the loss of representativeness of the automotive industry stands out, with a reduction in employment, average size, concentration and average wages paid. Considering the local industrial units, it went from third to seventh in the industry ranking”, pointed out the IBGE, noting that there was progress, on the other hand, in extractive industries, especially in the activity of extracting metallic minerals and extracting oil and gas. Natural.

In the year 2021, the Brazilian industry employed 8.1 million people, with total remuneration of R$ 352.1 billion in salaries. R$ 2.2 trillion in industrial transformation value were generated, 85.8% of which came from the transformation industries.

The average wage paid by industry to workers rose from 3.0 minimum wages in 2020 to 3.1 minimum wages in 2021. The average wage in extractive industries increased from 4.7 minimum wages to 5.1 minimum wages in the period, while the of manufacturing industries increased from 2.9 to 3.0.

regional distribution

The regional distribution of the industrial transformation value indicates that, in 2021, the Southeast Region concentrated 58.9% of the value generated by the Brazilian industry. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the South Region (18.0%), followed by the Northeast (9.0%), North (8.1%) and Midwest (6.0%).

Compared to 2020, the first year of the pandemic, there was an increase in the participation of the Southeast (2.7 percentage points), while the other Major Regions lost ground: North (1.3 percentage points), South (0.7 percentage points), Northeast (0.4 percentage points) and Midwest (0.3 percentage points).

“To this result, in part, the nature and destination of industrial products manufactured in these locations converged, as is the case of those most subject to fluctuations in the international commodity market, in addition to the dynamics of resumption and heating of internal demand”, justified the IBGE.

industrial products

The ten main Brazilian industrial products accounted for 22.4% of net sales revenue in 2021, a higher share than the 20.9% seen in 2020.

Iron ore remained as the product with the highest revenue (R$ 242.1 billion) and participation (5.6%) in the Brazilian industry, after having surpassed crude petroleum oils, which now occupy second place in the ranking (with net revenue of R$180.0 billion and a 4.1% share of the total).

“Of the products that gained the most positions, four are linked to metallurgy, which demonstrates the progress of this industrial activity. Metallurgy products are closely linked to international prices, which rose in 2021. As a result, in the domestic market, other activities had their costs increased due to the price of steel. There was a chain effect”, explained Synthia Santana, manager of structural analysis at the IBGE, in an official note.

The activities with the greatest participation in the industry’s net sales revenue were: food products (16.9%), chemical products (10.8%), coke, petroleum products and biofuels (9.8%), metallurgy (8 .5%), motor vehicles, trailers and bodies (8.0%), extraction of metallic minerals (7.0%), extraction of oil and natural gas (4.7%), machinery and equipment (4.5% ), rubber and plastic material products (3.7%) and cellulose, paper and paper products (3.2%).























