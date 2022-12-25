Industry | FT: The coronavirus pandemic in China is increasingly threatening Apple’s business

In China, 250 million coronavirus infections have been detected in the first three weeks of December, the media reports.

of coronavirus infections increase in China increasingly threatens the business of Apple, which manufactures computers and phones, says the newspaper Financial Times (FT).

Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn has moved its production from Zhengzhou to its other factories across China, according to the Swiss bank UBS. Foxconn’s large factory site in Zhengzhou is known as “Iphone City”.

Apple has tried to shorten the delivery times of phones with component manufacturers, UBS estimates. In the United States, consumers have had to wait 23 days for the most expensive phone models.

December in the first three weeks, according to the health authorities, 250 million coronavirus infections have been detected in China because the restrictions have been eased.

“It is possible that [työntekijöiden] absenteeism affects many operations not only in factories but also in storage, distribution and transportation,” said the CEO of the US research company Resilinc Bindiya Vakil for the Financial Times.

Apple already warned at the beginning of November about the delay of its new and most expensive phone models due to significant production disruptions.

Consulting company Asymco analyst Horace Dediu assessed to the Financial Times that Apple’s production problems in recent months may be followed by a demand crisis in China as consumers change their spending habits.

“With weak immunity and minimal safety nets, Chinese consumers may avoid large purchases next year.”

A fifth of Apple’s turnover comes from China, which has long been one of the company’s most important growth markets.