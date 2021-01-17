At Ingrandes in Vienne, the employees of the Fonderies du Poitou – aluminum and cast iron – took to the factory again at the start of the year. Formerly part of the Renault group, the two twin companies (Saint Jean Industries, which produces aluminum cylinder heads, and Fonderie du Poitou Fonte, which manufactures cast iron housings) were sold separately in the early 2000s, then placed in quick succession. in receivership, before being finally taken over by the same British group, Liberty House, a few months ago. Combined with the health crisis, which has severely hampered production, the disengagement of Renault – the sole client of the Fonderies du Poitou – and the unfulfilled investment promises of the buyer have dampened the hopes of the almost 600 employees of the site. Cast iron side, the ax fell at the end of November, when Renault announced to entrust the production of its last crankcase to a Spanish competitor.

“Renault, our only client, is about to withdraw”

A few days later, the British parent company dealt the final blow by deciding the final closure of the site in June 2021, leaving 292 employees in the cold. On the aluminum side, if the activity is not definitively condemned, the threat is very real. “As with the cast iron, the promised investments were not made by Liberty. As a result, we are unable to fulfill all the orders and Renault, our only customer, is about to withdraw ”, explains Jean-Philippe Juin, CGT union representative for the aluminum foundry; 280 employees are in the hot seat.

Owned by an Indo-British billionaire, “Liberty is rampant everywhere by buying companies without ever financing their development. Nothing holds nowhere ”, annoys the trade unionist. The Ascoval steelworks in Saint-Saulve (North) and the Hayange plant (Moselle) are now under its control.

A “Classic pattern”, notes, bitter, Jean-François Pibouleau. “In this sector, there are more and more cases of outsourced companies, sold and resold, which end up in the hands of a buyer who lets them wither away. And, each time, these recoveries were made possible by public aid ”, adds the central CGT union representative of the Renault group. An analysis that goes far beyond the case of the Fonderies du Poitou. In Saint-Claude (Jura), the 260 employees of the MBF Aluminum foundry (looking for a buyer) are waiting to be determined on their fate, just like the 364 employees of the SAM foundry in Viviez (Aveyron) and their 130 colleagues from the FVM foundry in Villers-la-Montagne (Meurthe-et-Moselle). According to Jean-François Pibouleau, the contractors also have their responsibilities in this situation: “For years, car manufacturers have received public aid and relocated. ” A low-cost strategy that puts French foundries on the brink of a precipice, without showing its effectiveness, notes the trade unionist. “At Renault, more than 50% of the cast iron that we import from China is dumped, unworkable for lack of quality or non-conformity! ” The manufacturer, who has just received a check for 5 billion euros to deal with the crisis, “Has the duty not to leave its suppliers in the uncertainty of orders. The state should force it to do so and be held accountable for the use of public funds ”, insists Jean-François Pibouleau.

CGT Renault, which presented an industrial counter-project, assures us: there is a future for French production and even if the development of clean engines requires a review of the strategy, “There will always be cast iron brake calipers, even on an electric vehicle”, explains the central union representative. And Jean-Philippe Juin to sum up, to conclude: “Vehicles sold in France must be manufactured there. ”