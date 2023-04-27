With its new climate plans, the cabinet is ensuring that new electric cars become more expensive instead of cheaper. Car sector organization Bovag points to this, which is ‘very disappointed’ with the announcements and believes that the cabinet should encourage new electric cars in order to achieve the climate goals.

On Wednesday, the cabinet announced an extensive package of measures, which will cost a total of 28 billion euros and with which it expects to achieve the climate goals for 2030. For example, the cabinet wants to make the purchase of a second-hand electric car cheaper through subsidies. But at the same time, the purchase tax (bpm) of new cars will be about 200 euros more expensive.

"This is presented as a climate measure, but the sector fears that it will mainly lead to consumers being less likely to buy a new car. With negative consequences for making the vehicle fleet more sustainable," says BOVAG in response. Moreover, it ensures that the government will become even more dependent in the future on a controversial tax that we can abolish right now. After all, the bpm is levied on the basis of CO2 emissions, which is zero for electric cars."

Very welcome

The sustainable energy sector is happy with the new plans of the cabinet, although the proposals could have gone further in the eyes of the sector. “The cabinet is taking many good extra climate measures. They are very welcome,” says Marc Londo, director of the Dutch Sustainable Energy Association (NVDE). “At the same time, the cabinet is still cautious about obligations for owner-occupied homes and business cars. The combination of standardization and subsidies would also be very effective in these sectors.”

The technology sector says it supports the cabinet's ambitions, but installation companies, for example, would still need a lot of extra staff to implement everything. "A lot of installation capacity is needed: for example for large solar and wind farms and for the expansion of the charging infrastructure for electric driving. That also means: making hard choices. Because without enough technicians it will not work," says chairman Doekle Terpstra of Techniek Nederland.

