Industry Fazer plans to build its new confectionery factory in Lahti

Existing confectionery factories will continue to operate normally for several years.

Food company Fazer is planning to build a confectionery factory in Lahti. The new plant would replace the plants currently located in Vantaa and Lappeenranta.

Operations are planned to be transferred to the new plant in stages during 2025–2027. Existing confectionery factories will continue to operate normally for several years.

“The current factories employ about 900 people and Lahti would provide an excellent framework for the smooth daily life of employees, which is a basic condition for the long-term well-being and availability of personnel. For those living elsewhere, Lahti is easily accessible thanks to transport connections, ”says Fazer Confectionery’s CEO Markus Hellström in the bulletin.

In January, Fazer launched negotiations to change the location of employees at existing mills. The Vantaa plant has had a total of about 500 employees and Lappeenranta has about 400. According to Fazer, change negotiations have already taken place regarding the possible change of the employees’ place of work.

The factory project is now in the basic design phase. The real estate transaction and investment decision are expected in the first half of next year.

Fazerilla has been operating in Lahti for a long time, where the company currently employs about 600 people.

Fazer bought the Oulu bakery in Lahti in 1958, and in 1971 a mill was built in Lahti. The Kärpänenäki factory area also has a sourdough factory and an oatmeal plant opened in April. Fazer also has a gluten-free bakery in Lahti.

Now Fazer has signed a cooperation agreement with the City of Lahti to reserve a plot of land for the confectionery factory in the Pippo-Kujala industrial area. According to the agreement, Lahti will reserve 34 hectares of the area for Fazer.

According to Fazer, the intention is to accelerate the company’s growth in a plant whose energy efficiency and technologies better meet the requirements of the times.