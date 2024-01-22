Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/22/2024 – 22:19

Released this Monday (22), the Nova Indústria Brasil program received praise from sector entities. Representatives from different segments of the industry classified the plan as modern and positive, at a time when several developed economies are resuming industrial policies.

In a note, the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) praised the definition of goals and priorities for each of the six missions defined in the plan. The entity recalls that the program announced this Monday follows the model of a plan delivered by it to the government last year.

“Brazilian industry needs modern instruments similar to those that promote industry in leading nations. It is necessary to put industry back at the center of the development strategy, so that we can resume higher growth rates and be able to offer a consistent path aligned with what developed countries do”, highlighted the vice-president of the CNI, Léo de Castro, in the communicated.

The Federation of Industries of São Paulo (Fiesp) also praised the new policy. According to the entity, the new plan demonstrates that the government recognizes the importance of industry for the country's development.

“A strong, innovative, sustainable and competitive manufacturing industry is essential for Brazil to stop being a middle-income economy and become a developed country, solving our economic and social problems”, highlighted Fiesp. For the federation, Brazil needs to resume industrial policy at a time when the United States and several European countries have started to stimulate the development of local industries.

The Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) also praised the program. Although it states that the industry's loss of space in the economy cannot be ignored, the entity asked the government to be careful so that stimulus to industry does not unbalance public accounts and result in a rise in interest rates in the medium term.

“Without fiscal balance, we run the risk of interrupting the current cycle of falling interest rates, a vital element for the development of the industry. It is essential that the proposed actions not only have a positive impact on industrial activity, but that they are also aligned with fiscal sustainability”, highlighted Firjan in the statement.

Other sectors

The National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) reported that the new industrial policy provides predictability for the sector to continue investing and generating jobs. The entity highlighted, as a positive point, the concern about the drop in carbon dioxide emissions through initiatives such as Mover, a new automotive regime for the production of safer and less polluting vehicles.

“For example, the sustainability of the automotive fleet, the stimulation of the production of new mobility technologies, the purchase of national machines for family farming, in addition to the production and use of biodiesel”, commented Anfavea in a note.

An entity in the pharmaceutical sector, the Association of the Pharmaceutical Research Industry (Interfarma) asked for the approval of the bill that has been in progress in Congress since 2022, which reduces, from 6.9 to 2 years, the period for releasing patents. For Interfarma, a strong intellectual property system in line with the main international treaties will improve investments in health innovation.

During the presentation of the new industrial policy, vice-president Geraldo Alckmin stated that approval of the project is one of the priorities of the program to stimulate the national health industry.