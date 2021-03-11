Thursday, the employees of General Electric in Chonas-l’Amballan (Isère) walked out to protest against the social orientations of their management. This very small site of the American giant, specializing in the machining of gas turbine parts, has around twenty employees, which is half as much as when the company was taken over by GE in 2009. Since then, the site has almost been given up several times. “Our company has been completely abandoned: in May 2019, a large-scale social plan was set up in Belfort, and the Chonas site was then put up for sale again. Today, the finding on our site is catastrophic ”, estimates the CFE-CGC, citing, in addition to the staff reductions, a workload divided by more than three since 2014, a loss of know-how, an absence of investments for five years and threats of relocation. “In two years, no progress has been made in terms of sales, and burnouts are increasing. Unfortunately, we now know that the site no longer has a future, whether with GE or a possible buyer ”, writes disillusioned, the union, asking management to negotiate “Decent starting conditions for all staff”. L. N.