“The Mattei Plan and the Draghi Plan must be the fundamental pillars on which Italy and Europe can build their industrial growth and economic independence and return to occupy a strategic role on the international geopolitical chessboard”. This was stated by the president of the Iren Group Luca From The Blacksmith on the occasion of the meeting ‘New geopolitics between national and European interest: challenges and opportunities’ organized within the framework of the Camogli Communication Festival.