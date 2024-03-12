Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/12/2024 – 10:38

The Industrial Business Confidence Index (Icei) remained stable in the first week of March, according to the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). From February to March, the index went from 52.7 points to 52.8 points, thus remaining above the 50-point dividing line, which separates the perception of businesspeople into those who are confident and those who are not confident.

The monthly variation of just 0.1 percentage point points, according to the entity, to a perspective of stability and confidence in the industry. To obtain the results, the survey interviewed, between March 1st and 7th of this year, 1,286 companies, 506 of which were small, 488 were medium-sized and 292 were large.

According to CNI's Economic Analysis Manager, Marcelo Azevedo, looking back at the last six months, there was a small and positive variation in businesspeople's assessments of the Brazilian economy. On the other hand, there was a small negative variation in evaluations related to the companies' own conditions.

In the same period, another index that measures the perception of “Current Conditions” varied -0.2 percentage points and was below the so-called dividing line with 47.5 points. By remaining below this line, the indicator points to a perception of worsening of current conditions in relation to the last six months. Still in March, a portion of this indicator, responsible for evaluating the Brazilian economy, increased from 43.3 points in February to 44.1 points in March.

The Expectations Index, which looks at the next six months, showed a positive variation of 0.2 percentage points, with 55.4 percentage points. The level above the 50-point dividing line indicates expectations of improvement in the short term. In March, industrialists' perception of their companies for the next six months fell from 58.4 points to 58.2 points. In relation to the future of the Brazilian economy in the next six months, the index went from 48.8 points to 49.7 points.