TTechnical progress and the shortage of skilled workers in aging populations are driving the automation of factories. China is a clear pioneer: the People’s Republic installed 290,000 new industrial robots last year. That is more than half of the new systems installed around the world. A significant part goes to automobile production, especially for the construction of electric cars. Companies like BYD are currently scaling up their production even faster than Tesla and are thus also driving up robot production domestically.

Holger Schmidt Editor responsible for newsletters and verticals.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, Asia accounts for 73 percent of new robots. In Japan, robot installations increased by 9 percent to more than 50,000 units, exceeding the pre-crisis level of 2019. Japan is the second largest market for deployed industrial robots after China and leads in robot production with a global market share of 46 percent.

Europe achieved a market share of 15 percent last year. Within Europe, Germany remains in the lead, even if the number of newly installed systems fell slightly last year, while Italy and France installed disproportionately more robots.

In America, the United States stands out. The automotive industry was also the main growth driver there with an increase of 47 percent.





This year the IFR expects another new record. “The industrial robot market is expected to grow by 7 percent to more than 590,000 units worldwide in 2023,” said IFR President Marina Bill. However, the slowdown in global economic growth will not affect the robot market. The association expects more than 600,000 units to be installed for the first time next year.