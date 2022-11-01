Industry | CEO of SSAB: Raahe is leading the race for the location of the fossil-free steel mill

The steel company SSAB plans to make the factories in Raahe and Luluja fossil-free during this decade.

Steel company SSAB’s mass production of fossil-free steel may start in Raahe.

SSAB is currently considering whether it will make the billion investments necessary for the production of fossil-free steel first in its factory in Raahe or in Lulea, and currently Raahe is leading the race, the company’s CEO Martin Lindqvist says.

SSAB announced in January that it would significantly speed up its transition to fossil-free steel production. The company’s new goal is to make steel production in the Nordic countries fossil-free by 2030, while the previous deadline was set to 2045.

It means that the company’s factories in Lulaja and Raahe will be completely renovated. It costs a total of around 4.5 billion euros.

Investments are so large that the company does not want to implement them simultaneously. That’s why there is a competition: the first investment goes to the place where the framework is in order first. This means necessary permits, electricity transmission connections and, above all, a sufficient amount of clean electricity.

At the moment, Raahe is in the lead.

“Things are progressing faster in Finland, and the opportunities are currently slightly better in Finland than in Sweden,” says Lindqvist.

He says that he is impressed by the way in which the Finnish authorities have started to promote the issue. For the investment, the Raahen factory needs, among other things, a new, robust 400 kilovolt power line.

“The government and the authorities are extremely interested. The treatment is very positive.”

The investment is important on the scale of the whole of Finland, because the Raahen factory causes seven percent of the carbon dioxide emissions of the whole of Finland. Without investment, the government’s carbon-neutral goal for 2035 will remain a dream.

However, Lindqvist underlines that the company’s firm intention is to renew both factories, it’s just a matter of timing. According to him, decisions on investments in Raahe and Luluja can be expected in 2024 at the latest.

Investment will completely revolutionize the Raahe factory area in time.

The coke oven, which uses 1.2 million tons of coal per year, will be dismantled, as will the blast furnaces and the smelter. It will be replaced by an electric arc furnace that uses emission-free electricity.

Although the energy consumption of the process as a whole will decrease when the use of coal ends, the electricity consumption will be estimated to triple from the current one terawatt hour to three. Therefore, ensuring the supply of electricity is critically important for investment.

The increase in SSAB’s and other industry’s need for electricity has given new impetus to the nuclear power debate. However, Lindqvist does not take a position on how the electricity needed by the company should be produced.

“We need fossil-free electricity, that’s it. It is up to each country how it produces electricity. In Sweden, it is a combination of nuclear, wind and hydropower.”

SSAB was also involved with a small part in Fennovoima’s nuclear power project. However, according to Lindqvist, the failure of the project does not jeopardize the company’s future electricity procurement, for which the completion of Olkiluoto 3 is more important.

Would SSAB be interested in investing in a new nuclear power project in Finland?

“If such a possibility were to arise, it should be discussed. But there are no such discussions going on.”

of SSAB the fossil-free steel project is called Hybrit, and its technological heart is located in Luleå, Sweden. There, iron ore is processed into sponge iron by hydrogen reduction. The pilot plant currently produces a maximum of one ton of fossil-free steel per hour.

At least in the initial phase, it is planned that the iron sponge will be shipped from Lulea to Raahe, where it will be made into steel. According to Lindqvist, it is possible that at some point Raahe will also start manufacturing iron sponges, but no decisions have been made on the matter.

Hydrogen reduction is the most electricity-hungry step of the process, and would increase the factory’s electricity consumption significantly, approximately ten times the current level.

Fossil-free the steel project has made SSAB the center of attention of the world’s financial press and the rest of the steel industry.

Steel production causes about eight percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, and the industry has been considered one of the industries where reducing emissions is the most difficult.

Lindqvist talks about the project in a very confident tone. The Hybrit project started in 2016, and so far SSAB has already delivered the first batches of fossil-free steel to the vehicle manufacturer Volvo, which has already made the first products from the steel.

Pre-orders have already been made by the car manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and Polestar, as well as the forklift manufacturer Cargotec.

Under the pressure of global climate goals, other companies are also developing fossil-free steel, but according to Lindqvist, SSAB is approximately two years ahead of its competitors in the development work.

The company is now trying to capitalize on its advantage by patenting its technology. The idea is that other steel companies could pay SSAB to use the technology.

“We now have a unique opportunity here. That’s why I’m a little frustrated if we can’t take advantage of the opportunity because we don’t have electricity or permits. That would be a real shame.”

Correction 1.11. 5:14 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously written in the story, the technological heart of the Hybrit project is not located in Oxelösund but in Luleå.