INSURANCE: INDUSTRY BROKERS AREA CLOSES 2022 WITH 10.2 MILLION EUROS OF REVENUES (+57%)

The shareholders’ meeting of Area Brokers Industria spa, a leading company in consultancy and corporate risk management for medium and large companies, part of the international Pib group, on 5 July 2023 happroved the 2022 financial statements with revenues of 10.2 million euros (up by 57% compared to 2021), an ebitda of 36% (in 2021 it was 34%) and an ebit of 30.4% (in 2021 it was 25%). Among the top 20 insurance brokerage companies in Italy by turnover out of a total of around 3,000 brokers, Area Brokers Industria has been part of the Pib International Group since March 2023. Pib group, supported by two prestigious private equity operators worldwide Apax Funds and The Carlyle Group, is a leader in insurance distribution, boasting over 2.2 billion euro gross traded.

During 2022, Area Brokers Industria continued to add pieces to its ambitious expansion path. The company strengthened its presence in the area with the inauguration of a new office in Turin, bringing the total number of offices in Italy to six, after Milan, La Spezia, Bologna, Rome and Naples. Always attentive to having a positive impact on the environment and on its stakeholders, Area Brokers Industria has also decided to carry out an assessment of its ESG impacts with the intention of preparing a sustainability report in the near future.

