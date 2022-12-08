Home page politics

President Reinhard Quast at the German Construction Industry Day 2021 (archive photo). © Central Association of the German Construction Industry

President Reinhard Quast is said to have allowed himself to derail at an event. Well-known guests also came.

Berlin – Everything was prepared for a nice evening in Berlin. Distinguished guests had come. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Construction Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) gave speeches to politicians and representatives of the construction industry at the “German Construction Trade Day”. During the event, which took place on November 23, according to information from Business Insider have had an incident of sexism. Right in the middle: Reinhard Quast, President of the German Construction Industry (ZDB).

Presenter Tanja Samrotzki, who wore a red dress, asked Quast if she could roll out the red carpet for him. Quast is said to have asked the following counter-question: “Do you want to undress or what?”. Apparently, this went down well with the audience, leading to bursts of laughter. Quast also grinned. Samrotzki replied to the President that she had no intention of doing so.

“It was a violent public derailment and that’s why Reinhard Quast has to apologize publicly to the moderator,” said Tilman Prinz, President of the Federal Chamber of Architects Business Insider. Internally, there is little understanding for the President’s sexist statements. The association’s PR department chose the “joke” as the prominent opening scene on its YouTube channel.

The one belonging to IPPEN.MEDIA Frankfurter Rundschau asked the association for an opinion. We wanted to know if Quast would apologize to moderator Samrotzki. We were also interested in whether Quast or the association wanted to take action after the incident. However, the association did not respond to our request. Also the Business Insider had received no reply to a corresponding press enquiry.

Geywitz and Lindner do not comment on the incident

Our colleagues made another request to Minister of Construction Geywitz. A spokeswoman said that the policy is to speak to each other and not about each other in the media. This is especially true if you "have a controversial view". "Anyone who attended or followed the event could easily deduce the minister's opinion from her gestural reaction," she replied. Finance Minister Lindner did not respond to a request. On sexism incidents According to studies, it comes up again and again in politics.