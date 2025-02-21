Throughout 2024 the billing of the services sector in Spain increased by 3%, while that of the industry did only 0.4%, according to provisional figures published today by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). The fact, which on the other hand is no surprise, highlights a structural mismatch of our economy.

Spanish GDP grew at a rate of 3.2% in 2024which puts our country at the head of the European Union. However, despite the good results there are reasons to doubt that this growth can be maintained much longer. This week, the General Council of Economists put duties to the Government by warning that the time to make reforms is now, when macroeconomic figures accompany.

On the table are the Low productivityunemployment (Spain leads the OECD in unemployment) or the excessive weight that public spending and tourism have in GDP. And of course, reindustrialization. That winning industrial muscle is a need is something known. In fact, at this time the Executive works in an industry law whose main purpose will be to increase the weight of this sector in the economy, in addition to gaining strategic autonomy in a volatile geopolitical environment.

As has already been advanced, today the INE has published data that re -put figures to one of the imbalances of our economy: the bad rate of the industry compared to the services. Throughout 2024 the business figure in the services sector increased by 3%. This includes trade, transport, hospitality, real estate …, everything that is not finance. With this, the sector accumulates four years in positive, although there are nuances. In 2024 there was an improvement with respect to the previous year, which closed with a 2.2% increase, but this data is far from the results of 2022 and 2021, years in which there was a rebound effect after the fall of 2020, when the Pandemia left the services shivering (15% fall).









Within this group of companies, those of hospitality led the billing increases in 2024, with an increase of 7.8%. This result is largely explained by the good rhythm of tourism, since it must be remembered that in 2024 our country received the record of 94 million foreign visitors. Likewise, in statistics published today by the INE also highlight the improvements of ‘sale and repair of vehicles’ (7.6%) and retail trade (3.4%). On the other hand, the worst results were thrown in wholesale (-1.4%) and, surprisingly-given the ‘boom’ of the sale-, the real estate activities (2.7%).

Very different are industry billing data, which in 2024 increased just 0.4%. With this, the sector returns to positive rates after the 1.9% setback suffered in 2023but it remains at a level that touches the stagnation. By 2025 the forecasts are not too flattering, since the tariff threat that hangs on Europe will affect the foreign trade of our country. Not directly, because only 5% of Spanish exports go to the US, but indirectly because two thirds go to the EU.