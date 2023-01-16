Industry | Battery industry companies planning billion-dollar investments founded an interest organization

Battery companies plan to invest more than six billion euros in Finland in the next few years.

Nine a company operating in the battery industry has founded an interest organization called Akkuteollisuus ry.

The founding meeting of the new organization was held on Monday, says Kemianteollisuus ry in its press release. The organization belongs to the Kemianteollisuus ry union family.

A leading expert was appointed as the CEO of the organization Pia Vilenius from Kemianteollisuus ry and chairman of the board of directors of Suomen Malmijalostu Matti Hietanen.

Suomen Malmijalostus, Terrafame, Umicore, Jervois, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta, Fortum Battery Recycling, BASF Battery Materials, Keliber and CNGR are involved in the new association at the founding stage.

New according to the organization, the battery industry is a strongly growing industry in Finland. Several large-scale battery projects are underway in various parts of Finland. Finland is home to, among other things, the world’s largest battery chemical factory.

Managing Director Vilenius says in the press release that the new investments will increase the industry’s importance, and that is why the establishment of our own association was necessary for the industry.

According to Akkuteollisuus ry, battery industry companies plan to invest more than six billion euros in Finland in the next few years.

By 2027, the targeted turnover of companies in the industry is at least around nine billion euros per year. By 2027, the industry will employ six thousand employees directly and 20,000 indirectly, the organization says.