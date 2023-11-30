Dubai leads industry with sustainable energy move

Dubai has announced the launch of an ambitious decarbonisation initiative aimed at supporting the competitiveness and sustainability of the manufacturing sector. This initiative, which starts from 1 January 2024, aims to achieve the objectives of the Economic Agenda D33 and promote a green economy. The project, supervised by Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), will allow companies to pursue net-zero objectives, allowing them to install captive solar systems capable of completely satisfying their energy load.

Solar Park Dubai



Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, ​​said that “the initiative will increase the attractiveness of Dubai for investments in the manufacturing sector, offering operators the opportunity to reduce management costs and pursue clean energy objectives.” The initiative, an integral part of Dubai’s green economy development plans, will support the achievement of the objectives of the ‘Economic Agenda D33, with a particular focus on the decarbonisation of the manufacturing sector. Starting next year, manufacturing companies, data centers and operators in the AgriTech sector will be able to install captive solar generation systems, thus reducing traditional electricity costs and embracing a more sustainable energy mix.

The initiative will give priority to operators who acquire i-REC renewable energy certificates, further contributing to the achievement of net-zero and sustainability targets. This project, in line with the strategic initiatives of the Executive Council, aims to enhance Dubai’s industrial sector and make the city more competitive on a regional and international level. Reducing energy costs and increasing the share of green energy will be fundamental to attracting local and international investments, promoting stable, safe and sustainable growth.

The announcement of this initiative coincides with the hosting of COP 28 in the United Arab Emirates, underlining Dubai’s leadership role in the transition to a sustainable future. This project aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy and will significantly contribute to the decarbonisation of Dubai’s manufacturing sector, positioning the emirate as a global hub for business, investment and sustainable production.

