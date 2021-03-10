Capital wants to ride the green wave

Emmanuel Lepine Secretary General of the National Federation of Chemical Industries CGT Unions (SG Fnic-CGT)

A certain fashion is for “the evolution of professions” to justify restructuring and allow capital to continue to rake in profits by relocating certain activities. It is the same for the industry: some should disappear because they are accused of “obsolete” or “polluting”, or both, to allow others to appear. Reasoning reminiscent of that of Medef, which claims that it is necessary to be able to dismiss easily in order to hire better. Since the 1980s, the closure of many industrial activities has been justified under the assumed pretext of falling labor costs. Today, capital is changing its argument by riding the green wave and, unfortunately, many organizations are following suit for a “green capitalism”. But, what are we really talking about? Take the example of the Grandpuits refinery. Total justifies its closure in part by refusing to invest in improving the tool and replacing the crude supply pipeline, but also by claiming that petroleum refining has no future, so no now; that the future is “green energy” and plastic recycling. Yes, we must recycle and develop less polluting energies. But should we eliminate refining in France today? Why should the petroleum fuel, which we will continue to use for a long time to run our vehicles, come from polluting refineries in Saudi Arabia or India? And above all, in the future we will need all the products resulting from the refining which feed the petrochemicals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastics and rubber industries. Stop burning oil, yes. Eliminate refining, no! Oil must continue to be used as a raw material. And petroleum refining, which generates highly skilled jobs, must continue to exist in our country. To suggest that shutting down a refinery here is a step forward for the environment is an illusion. All products manufactured so far at Grandpuits will now be imported from the Middle East and Asia. Total is therefore doing greenwashing to camouflage a social plan (700 jobs will disappear) which will increase its profits.

We must fight for the maintenance of industries, including refining, and force companies to produce clean, and not be content to campaign for a “replacement” which is not ecological, but which, on the other hand, destroys jobs. , downgrades workers and serves as a pretext for capitalist relocations. Industry remains and will remain the means of meeting the needs of our urbanized society. But which industry? Located where? Operating under what conditions? And for what purpose, profit or meeting needs? These are the questions we must answer.

Well-oiled communication

Anna-Lena Rebaud Campaign Officer at Friends of the Earth France

In September 2020, Total announced the transformation of the Grandpuits refinery into a “zero oil platform”. On the program: plastic recycling, production of biofuel, bioplastics and electricity from solar power plants. This displayed decarbonization strategy is above all a well-oiled communication strategy, behind which hides a great hypocrisy. The activities offered by Total are far from contributing to the ecological transition. Produce biofuels? They tend to emit more greenhouse gases than those made from fossil fuels, due to deforestation and land use change. The lack of transparency regarding the supply of oils envisaged by Total does not make it possible to assess its environmental impact. Recycle plastic? One way to keep selling oil. To produce the same amount of plastic with the same properties, it is indeed necessary to inject virgin polymers into recycled plastic. Produce compostable “bioplastic”? The cultivation of sugar plants from which the necessary lactic acid is produced puts pressure on agricultural land and competes with food production. As for composting, it is actually only possible in industrial conditions. Depending on the countries where they will be exported, it’s a safe bet that these bioplastics will not be composted, for lack of existing channels. In the end, the best plastic is the one you don’t produce.

Total has ecological motives, but does not intend to stop producing hydrocarbons. The oil giant continues to develop fossil fuel projects in Mozambique, the Arctic and even Uganda. In reality, Total’s choices are mainly guided by financial optimization: the ecological transition is only an argument to justify a social breakdown. Management assures us that this is a “Responsible industrial redeployment without any layoffs” … but which will see 200 direct jobs disappear, threatens 500 indirect jobs and the entire Briard living area. Yes, the oil and gas industry is bound to transform dramatically. The need to get out of hydrocarbons demands it. These conversions must however be considered with and not against the workers.

Grandpuits employees are aware of the need to get out of hydrocarbons, but deplore Total’s methods. For several weeks, workers, NGOs and unions have been co-constructing an alternative conversion plan. It is through struggles such as that of the Grandpuits refiners that we will build alternatives to the productivist and ultraliberal model, to really respond to the social and environmental emergency.

A struggle in an ecology of survival

Benoit Hazard Anthropologist at the CNRS, for the research group on the transition at Grandpuits

Melun. February 18, 2021. The sirens of a Seveso-type accident echo in the city. The explosions come from the Grandpuits refinery. In the reddish mist, among the men lying on the Place de la Direccte, a refiner calls for help who will not come: “Quick, firefighters! Fathers of families are on the ground. “ He calls the megaphone, as the foreman recalls the names of those left on the floor: “Paul? Death at work. Yuri? Died five years from retirement. David? Suicide after divorce, three children. Baptist? Sold. Jean-Luc? Total killed me… ” From this simulation worthy of a Lubrisol bis, Adrien concludes: “That’s what it means, a social plan. This is how it will end… ”

While the “climate and resilience” law, resulting from the Citizen’s Convention, returns to the scene, the mobilization of “Grandpuits refiners” contrasts a transition to low-carbon production methods. In the fight against a social plan of the giant Total which, under the veneer of an “ecological conversion” aimed at the production of biofuel and bioplastics, condemns the employees to a social slaughter (700 direct and indirect jobs destroyed), the refiners are paradoxically emblematic of movements that place the social question at the heart of ecology. The fight by refiners to defend employment in a context of ecological emergency and against a greenwashing operation is exemplary in more than one way. First of all, it brings to light the logic of unequal ecological exchange on which the oil company strategy is based (1) and in which the promotion of “neofuels” – a term designating pseudo- “renewable energies” – in Europe does not is not contradictory with the continued exploration and exploitation of resources and men on the new frontiers of gas and oil in the countries of the South. In East Africa, the company exploits deposits within an area protected by Unesco (Lake Albert in Uganda), plays on favorable tax regimes (Turkana, northern Kenya), taking advantage of the differentials of standards for transferring social and environmental costs from the North to the countries of the South. Then, it underlines the aporias underlying the reconversion project, by linking the consequences of the social plan on the Seine-et-Marne employment area (disappearance of indirect jobs, public services, “desertification”) and scenarios for the use of the Seine-et-Marne lands, in particular the risks of land grabbing and reconversion of land intended for food production in favor of “carrier lands” for a monoculture of necromass, such as rapeseed, useful for production of “neofuel”, and the associated speculative financial arrangements, and nevertheless disastrous for the maintenance of biodiversity (2). Like many emerging movements, refiners update workers’ struggles around a policy of survival, of the demand to find joint solutions. “At the end of the world and at the end of the month”: “The strike is not just workers; they are families, women, children… What we are doing today is for tomorrow. Total has our lives in its hands. We just ask them: what do we do? How will families live tomorrow? ” (Anna, group of women refiners). They oppose a vision of transition, a resilience conceived as a change of regime which, in an authoritarian turn of carbon-based democracies, has no other purpose than to manage the collapse of fossil capitalism and its metamorphosis into a “Green capitalism”, in other words an umpteenth phase of capital accumulation, prior to a new global organization of the production process. The metamorphoses of the economy focused on the new alliance between digital and ecology, and which we see emerging in the new training center of the Total foundation (Stains), where the watchword of the training in the digitalization tools of industrial installations, those of Grandpuits pose the requirement to think about qualified trades, mobilizing know-how to think about the transition: “an ecology of refiners”.