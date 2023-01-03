Industry | A Norwegian company is preparing a historic investment in Finland

Norway’s Blastr Green Steel has chosen Inko as the location of its future steel mill. When realized, the factory would employ 1,200 people.

To Finland a historically large industrial investment is planned. According to information obtained by HS from two different sources, a Norwegian Blastr Green Steel plans to build a steel mill in Inkoosee.

“I can confirm that we have chosen Inko as the investment location for our factory that produces green steel. We have already made a letter of intent to utilize the plot,” says Blastr’s CEO Hans Fredrik Wittusen.

CEO of Blastr, Hans Fredrik Wittusen

According to the company’s preliminary estimate, the value of the investment is four billion euros. This means that it would be the largest industrial investment in Finland’s history.

The largest industrial investment in recent times has been Metsä Group’s EUR 1.6 billion pulp mill in Kemi.

Blastr estimates that the factory will eventually employ 1,200 employees. Its production capacity would be 2.5 million tons of steel per year. The factory can therefore be compared to the steel company SSAB’s Raahen factory, which has an annual production capacity of 2.6 million tons.

The company is negotiating the construction of the factory with the Ministry of Labor and Economy. The ministry has assessed the project as very promising, although the details are still partially open.

Blastrin the goal is to start steel production in Inkoo by the end of 2026. The schedule can be considered very ambitious.

It is not a final investment decision, but next the company will start making a detailed profitability calculation. Before starting operations, the factory will undergo an environmental impact assessment.

The company must also obtain the necessary financing for the investment.

“We are only in the beginning stages, and funding has not yet been acquired. The purpose is to obtain financing from the capital market and by taking on debt,” says CEO Wittusen.

According to him, the final investment decision is to be made at the beginning of 2025 at the latest.

In 2021 founded Blastr is a Norwegian company that aims to quickly start the production of so-called green steel. In this case, the green refers to the fact that fossil fuels are not used in steel production in the traditional way, but the process relies on hydrogen.

When hydrogen is produced by electrolysis using emission-free electricity, the process is almost emission-free. The company estimates that the process will reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of steel production by up to 95 percent.

Blastr looked for an investment location for the factory in different parts of the Nordic countries, but Inkoo proved to be the most promising at an early stage, says Wittusen.

One one of the most important reasons for choosing Inkoo is the availability of clean electricity. Hydrogen-based steelmaking consumes huge amounts of electricity.

Blastr estimates that the factory consumes about six terawatt-hours of electricity per year, which corresponds to seven percent of all of Finland’s consumption last year. The factory would become Finland’s largest single consumer of electricity.

Previously, the company planned to build a steel plant in Fauske, northern Norway. However, it abandoned this plan, among other things, because the local municipal decision-makers did not approve the construction of wind power in the area.

“Politicians in Finland and Norway have talked about the need to increase wind power, but in Finland the government has acted clearly more decisively,” says Wittusen.

Blastr also plans to invest in new wind power production in Finland to secure its electricity supply. According to Blastr, southern Finland is also an attractive location due to the availability of skilled labor.

Factory is planned for the land of the former coal power plant of the energy company Fortum in Inkoon Joddböle. The last parts of the power plant were dismantled in 2021. Fortum still owns the plot, and has been looking for a new use for it for a long time. A data center was once planned for the area, but the plan fell through.

The area is suitable for the steel mill’s needs, among other things, because it has strong electricity transmission connections and is located next to a deep-sea port.

Blastr’s plan is that the iron pellet, which serves as a raw material for Inkoo’s steel mill, will be produced in Norway, from where it will be brought to Inkoo by sea. The steel produced by the factory also goes to the market as sea transport. The main market areas are Central and Southern Europe.

The green one there is a worldwide competition in the development of steel. Steel production causes about eight percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, and the industry has been considered one of the industries where reducing emissions is the most difficult.

Fossil-free steel is in demand, for example, in the automotive industry, where manufacturers are feverishly trying to reduce their emissions.

Among the traditional steel companies, the Swedish SSAB has invested a lot in development work, and the company already has a green steel pilot plant in Lulea, Sweden. The company plans to convert its steel mills in Luleå and Raahe to fossil-free by 2030.

In the transition phase, the traditional industry also attracts completely new companies like Blastr.

“We want to challenge the current steel industry in how steel is produced. Most of the old steel manufacturers say that they are developing green steel production, but in our opinion far too slowly,” says Wittusen.

According to him, for traditional steel companies, the change to low-carbon steel production is difficult, as it requires switching to a completely new production method and practically dismantling old factories.

Blastr is a very new company that does not yet have its own production at all. However, it has partnered with the conglomerate Cargill, which is one of the world’s largest raw material traders. Cargill helps Blastr, among other things, in the procurement of iron ore and in organizing the financing of the project. Iron ore is to be procured from Nordic mines.

Blastr is owned by the Norwegian investment company Vanir Green Industries, which also has a connection to another pending major investment in Finland. Founder of Vanir and Chairman of the Board of Blastr Tore Ivar Slettemoen is known as the founder of the battery company Freyr Batteries. Freyr plans to build a large battery cell factory in Vaasa.